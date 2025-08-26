Trump's DC crime crackdown busts another alleged Tren de Aragua gang member: 'Make DC Safe Again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another alleged Tren de Aragua gang member was arrested in Washington, DC on Monday night, as Attorney General Pam Bondi continues to announce arrest statistics following the federal law enforcement takeover of the capital city.

In total, the Department of Justice says there have been over 1094 arrests and 115 illegal guns seized.

"87 more arrests and 4 illegal firearms seized last night in Washington, DC — where not a single carjacking has occurred over the past week. We also arrested another Tren de Aragua gang member and a man caught burning our American flag in Lafayette Park. Make DC Safe Again!" Bondi posted to X on Tuesday morning.

Bondi announced the day prior that another alleged member of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan-based gang, was taken into custody. In past days, there have been hundreds of immigration-related arrests and arrests of those with alleged MS-13 ties.

President Donald Trump announced the federal takeover earlier this month, and the streets of DC now have National Guard from numerous states, as well as numerous other federal agencies like ICE and the FBI conducting operations.

The new law enforcement presence is in addition to the Metropolitan Police Department, which now has federal designee Terry Cole, who’s the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, monitoring.

Last week, the president said he could take the crackdown a step further.

"Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN! The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job. They are out in force, and are NOT PLAYING GAMES!!! As bad as it sounds to say, there were no murders this week for the first time in memory," the president posted to Truth Social on Friday.

"Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City! Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!!" he continued.

Trump issued an Executive Order scrapping cashless bail for those arrested in DC on Monday, which triggered swift backlash from some local Democrats.

"Pre-trial detention should depend on whether someone is a flight risk or a threat to the public — not whether they can afford bail. Cash bail creates a two-tiered justice system where poor people stay locked up simply because they cannot afford bail," DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb posted to X on Monday night.

"This Executive Order disregards effective, data-driven policies purely for political purposes — something every American should be alarmed by. Public safety and justice are enhanced when local governments can exercise local control. This blatant federal overreach violates the fundamental principle of self-governance this country was founded on and will not make us safer," Schwalb added.