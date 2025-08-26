Rep. Greene raises red flag after Trump indicates US will accept 600,000 Chinese students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After President Donald Trump indicated during remarks on Monday that the U.S. will allow 600,000 Chinese students in the U.S., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene objected to that policy prospect.

"We should not let in 600,000 CHINESE students to attend American colleges and universities that may be loyal to the CCP," she asserted in a post on X.

The number of international students in the U.S. from China for the 2023/2024 academic year was 277,398, according to data on opendoorsdata.org.

Speaking at the White House Monday, Trump signaled a potential thaw in U.S.-China relations.

"I hear so many stories that we're not going to allow their students," Trump told reporters. "We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China," he added.

Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham pressed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the issue on Monday's episode of "The Ingraham Angle," pointedly asking him, "Mr. Secretary, with all due respect, how is allowing 600,000 students from the Communist country of China, putting America first?"

Lutnick said that Trump's view is that without 600,000 Chinese students, "you'd empty them from the top, all the students would go up to better schools, and the bottom 15% of universities" in the U.S. would go under.

Greene suggested that if schools need Chinese students in order to remain afloat, they should go out of business because they're being held up by the Chinese Communist Party.

"If refusing to allow these Chinese students to attend our schools causes 15% of them to fail then these schools should fail anyways because they are being propped up by the CCP," Greene wrote in her post on X.

"Why are we allowing 600,000 students from China to replace our American student’s opportunities? We should never allow that," she continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Tuesday morning for comment.

"And we need more trade school graduates. Trade schools are a GREAT alternative and produce the essential education and training for the most needed jobs in America with very high starting pay," Greene added in her post.

Earlier this year Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, "Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields."