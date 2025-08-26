'It's a trap': Trump mocks Chuck Schumer, Dems for stepping on political landmines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump mocked Democrats for holding to positions he says are deeply unpopular on Monday, calling out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in particular.

Trump made the comments during a televised meeting with his cabinet members, touting voter registration numbers that were heavily in favor of Republicans.

"The Republican Party has picked up four million new people. Four million. The Democrats have lost two-and-a-half million. Other than that, they're extremely happy," he joked. "No, they're very depressed."

Trump went on to say that crime is the "new box that they've fallen into," referencing a television analyst who warned Democrats not to fight Trump on the issue.

"He's a Democrat consultant and he was screaming, ‘No, no, no! Don’t let him do this to you! It's a trap! It's another trap!'" Trump quoted.

"What he's talking about is like men playing in women's sports. They said that's an 80-20 issue – no, it's a 97-3," Trump said. "I saw a politician today, that you all know very well, fighting like hell for men playing in women's sports."

"I agree they're human beings, but you can't have a seven-foot man playing basketball with the women. You know, just one of those little problems in life," he continued.

The president then went on to predict that "poor, stupid Chuck Schumer" will continue fighting him on both the transgender issue and on crime.

"This is the best of all. They're gonna fight me," Trump said.

Trump's comments come as the Democratic Party is trying to escape the political wilderness after last year's elections, when Democrats lost control of the White House and the Senate, and fell short in their bid to win back the House majority. Republicans, meanwhile, made gains with voters who make up key parts of the Democratic Party's base.

The Democratic National Committee also faces a massive fundraising deficit at the hands of the rival Republican National Committee, fueled in part by major party donors cutting back their contributions as they express their frustrations with the national party committee.

