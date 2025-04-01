Fox News Politics Newsletter: Tonight's elections are a Trump, Musk referendum

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-HHS downsizing begins amid RFK Jr. 'Make America Healthy Again' push: 'Win-win for taxpayers'

-Trump agenda upended after GOP rebellion shuts down House floor

-GOP firebrand dares Dems to condemn attacks on Elon Musk's Tesla

Statewide election test

Voters in two states are casting general election ballots for the first time since November, when they sent President Donald Trump back to the White House.

Wisconsin will choose a new justice on the state Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 liberal-leaning majority. Florida is holding special elections in two deep-red districts last held by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz .

At stake: court decisions over abortion, unions and voting rights in Wisconsin, and the size of the Republican majority in the U.S. House…Read more

White House

TRUMP CARD: Trump-backed bills targeting activist judges, non-citizens voting head for House-wide votes

'JUDICIAL COUP D'ETAT': Wave of court orders blocking Trump's agenda are a 'judicial coup d'etat,' Gingrich says

BAN DRAGS ON: Trump's transgender military ban dealt legal blow after appeals court ruling

'ELEMENT OF SURPRISE': Trump pick for Joint Chiefs chair tells Senate 'element of surprise' should be guarded amid Signal chat leak

'CLAWED BACK': Trump Labor Department secures eye-popping sum to return to taxpayers amid DOGE push

BOASBERG AND ME: Trump allies scrutinize Judge Boasberg's DC connections as high-stakes legal battles escalate

'FALL GUY': Trump commutes prison sentence of Hunter Biden's 'fall guy' Jason Galanis

World Stage

RED MUTINY: Anna Paulina Luna forces House leadership's hand on proxy voting as GOP war escalates

Capitol Hill

BOOKER STAFFER BOOKED: Cory Booker staffer arrested for allegedly carrying pistol without license at Capitol

CONTEMPT: Judge Boasberg impeachment push gains support despite House GOP leaders' resistance

Across America

APRIL FOOLS: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pokes fun at Trump with official 'South Park' portrait in April Fools post

BY THE NUMBERS: Election Day in Wisconsin, Florida: What to watch as conservatives face a statewide electoral test

'PAID PUPPET': Conservative economist funded by left wing orgs quietly leading anti-DOGE charge

'STOLE 400,000 SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS': Musk says Social Security scammer who allegedly ripped off 400k Americans facing imminent arrest

'DISTURBING CASE': Massachusetts judge charges ICE agent with contempt of court

OFF THE HOOK: Second COVID nursing home death's case against Cuomo tossed

SUPREME POWER: SCOTUS rulings this term could strengthen religious rights protections, expert says

'BETTER WAY': Blue state sheriff vows to 'eliminate' major tax if elected governor: 'We will work immediately'