Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Federal Courts

Wave of court orders blocking Trump's agenda are a 'judicial coup d'etat,' Gingrich says

Judges blocking Trump's agenda are pretending to be 'alternative presidents'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Gingrich blasts 'judicial coup d'etat' against President Trump at House hearing Video

Gingrich blasts 'judicial coup d'etat' against President Trump at House hearing

President Donald Trump is facing a "judicial coup d'etat' against him by federal judges across the country, former Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich condemned the wave of federal judges blocking President Donald Trump's agenda as a "judicial coup d'etat" on Tuesday.

Gingrich made the comments while testifying at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing focused on "judicial overreach" by U.S. district court judges across the country. The former lawmaker highlighted that the vast majority of judges filing injunctions or restraining orders against Trump's executive actions have been appointed by Democrats.

"Mr. Gingrich, I'm told that 92% of the judges who have issued blanket injunctions against the administration have been appointed by Democrats. That at least suggests a partisan tilt to all of this… doesn't that undermine public confidence in our courts?" Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., asked at the hearing.

"If you look at the recent reports from various polling firms, clearly a majority of Americans believe that no single district judge should be able to issue a nationwide injunction," Gingrich responded.

"Look, my judgment is as a historian. This is clearly a judicial coup d'etat. You don't have this many different judges issue this many different nationwide injunctions – all of them coming from the same ideological and political background – and just assume it's all random efforts of justice," he continued.

WHO IS JAMES BOASBERG, THE US JUDGE AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP'S DEPORTATION EFFORTS?

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) arrives to testify before a House Judiciary Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet and the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a joint hearing to investigate judicial overreach and limits on federal courts. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich arrives to testify before a House Judiciary Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"This is a clear effort to stop the scale of change that President Trump represents," he added.

'WOEFULLY INSUFFICIENT': US JUDGE REAMS TRUMP ADMIN FOR DAYS-LATE DEPORTATION INFO

Gingrich went on to argue that it is unacceptable for "random" judges to micromanage the president of the United States.

"They put both Americans and the nation at risk when they intervene to become basically alternative presidents. You now have potentially 677 alternative presidents, none of whom won an election," he said.

donald trump

President Donald Trump's agenda has been hampered by injunctions by federal judges. (Fox News / Special Report)

The best solution for the wave of injunctions is for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to intervene, Gingrich said. Roberts could ensure that any such rulings from lower federal courts could move straight up to the Supreme Court.

At the center of the court controversy is District Judge James Boasberg, who attempted to block the Trump administration from deporting members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. Other judges have placed injunctions on Trump's efforts to trim down the federal government.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met privately with Republican judiciary committee members last week for what sources called a "brainstorming" session on how to respond to judges like Boasberg.

James Boasberg, incoming chief judge of the US District Court, in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Boasberg, who starts a seven-year term as chief judge on March 17, will oversee the court's secret grand jury proceedings, including pending and future legal fights related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes of Trump, among other duties. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty)

Judge James Boasberg has sought to halt President Donald Trump's deportations. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ideas raised by lawmakers included a fast-tracked appeals process, wielding Congress’ spending power over the judiciary, and limiting the ability to "judge shop."

And some conservatives are eager to target specific judges they believe are abusing their power via the impeachment process, but House Republican leaders are wary of that route and believe it to be less effective than other legislative avenues.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics