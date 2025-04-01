Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Election Day in Wisconsin, Florida: What to watch as conservatives face a statewide electoral test

These are the first special elections of Trump's second term

Rémy Numa By Rémy Numa Fox News
Published
'Strength like we've never had': Brad Schimel talks race for Wisconsin Supreme Court Video

'Strength like we've never had': Brad Schimel talks race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the race as polls open in his state.

Voters in two states are casting general election ballots for the first time since November, when they sent President Donald Trump back to the White House.

Wisconsin will choose a new justice on the state Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 liberal-leaning majority. Florida is holding special elections in two deep-red districts last held by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz.

At stake: court decisions over abortion, unions and voting rights in Wisconsin, and the size of the Republican majority in the U.S. House.

Democrats have been counting down to this moment. 

Off-year and special elections are typically low-turnout affairs, which, in the Trump era, has often given Democratic-leaning voters a louder voice. 

FIRST MAJOR SWING STATE ELECTION OF 2025 TURNS INTO REFRENDUM ON TRUMP, MUSK
 

President Donald Trump during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 7, 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

That could deliver liberals a win and an ongoing majority in Wisconsin, and/or a strong performance in the Florida races.

Even so, Republicans are favored to win those two Florida races, and a cash injection from Elon Musk has kept the Wisconsin race competitive.

Whatever happens, it is too early to draw conclusions about either party’s long-term prospects. The electorates that decide the midterms and beyond look different and won’t cast ballots for more than a year and a half.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT REJECTS DEMOCRAT AG'S ATTEMPT TO BLOCK ELON MUSK'S $1M GIVEAWAY TO VOTERS 

Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford are seen before a televised debate, March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin

Key race

In the state Supreme Court race, Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel look to replace outgoing Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, the court’s longest-serving member, who announced last April that she would not seek a fourth 10-year term.

Wisconsin Supreme Court seats are officially nonpartisan, but voters as well as the state’s party establishments routinely rally behind certain candidates based on their judicial philosophies and records.

Crawford has the backing of Democrats and progressives, including an endorsement this week from former President Barack Obama. Schimel has support from Republicans and conservatives, including Trump and Elon Musk.

Why it matters

This will be the first indication of the state’s political climate since Trump recaptured the White House. 

Liberal-leaning justices gained a 4-3 majority on the court in 2023 for the first time in 15 years after Justice Janet Protasiewicz won a seat previously held by a conservative jurist. Bradley’s retirement gives conservatives an opportunity to retake the majority ahead of high-profile cases on abortion, unions and voting rights.

Turnout and early voting

As of March 1, there were more than 3.8 million active registered voters in Wisconsin. Voters in the state do not register by party.

About 1.8 million votes were cast in the 2023 spring election for state Supreme Court. That was 51% of registered voters and roughly 40% of the voting age population at the time.

About 25% of voters cast their ballots before Election Day. 

As of Monday, more than 674,000 ballots had been cast before Election Day.

Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford debate

Counties to watch

In any statewide election in Wisconsin, Democrats tend to win by large margins in the populous counties of Milwaukee and Dane (home of Madison), while Republicans win by wide margins in the smaller, more rural counties that stretch across most of the state.

Republican candidates also tend to rely on strong showings in the WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington in suburban Milwaukee, which help counter Democratic advantages in urban areas.

Results

Expect first reported results shortly after 9 p.m. ET, when polls close. 

Election night tabulation ended at 2:30 a.m. ET in the 2023 spring election and at 5:47 a.m. ET in the November general election, both with more than 98% of the total vote counted.

Recounts

Recounts are not automatic in Wisconsin, but a trailing candidate may request one if the winning vote margin is less than a percentage point.

Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel

Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel speaks to supporters during a campaign stop on March 25, 2025, in Jefferson, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Florida

Key races

6th Congressional District

The 6th Congressional District sits on the Atlantic Coast and includes Daytona Beach. Republican presidential candidates have carried all six counties in the district for the last four presidential elections.

In GOP Rep. Michael Waltz’s old district, the candidates are Republican state Sen. Randy Fine and Democrat Josh Weil, a public school educator in Osceola County.  

Fine represents a Brevard County-based state Senate district located outside the boundaries of the Palm Coast-area U.S. House seat he hopes to fill. He won a three-way primary on Jan. 28 with Trump’s endorsement.

Trump carried the district in 2024 with 65% of the vote. Waltz received about 67% of the vote in his final House re-election bid.

Waltz and Trump

National security advisor Mike Waltz and President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

1st Congressional District

The 1st Congressional District borders Alabama on the Gulf Coast in the westernmost part of the Florida panhandle. It is home to both Naval Air Station Pensacola and Eglin Air Force Base. The district is among the most reliably Republican areas of the state.

Republican Jimmy Patronis and Democrat Gay Valimont are running to replace Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from the House last year.

Patronis is the state’s chief financial officer. He received Trump’s endorsement in a crowded primary. Valimont is a gun control activist.

Trump received about 68% of the district vote in 2024, slightly outperforming the 66% Gaetz received in his re-election bid.

Matt Gaetz

Republican Jimmy Patronis and Democrat Gay Valimont are running to replace Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from the House last year. (Reuters)

Why they matter

Control of the U.S. House is not at stake, but the outcome of the special elections could give congressional Republicans some breathing room in the narrowly divided chamber. Republicans hold 218 seats, the minimum needed for a majority in a fully seated House. Democrats hold 213 seats, with two additional vacant seats most recently held by Democratic lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Democrats hope that strong fundraising in both districts is an indicator the races will be more competitive than they were in the last election just five months ago.

Turnout and early voting

Voter participation tends to be much higher in presidential general elections than in elections held at other times.

As of today, about 205,000 ballots had been cast across the two districts, about 53% from Republicans and about 33% from Democrats. 

Donald Trump in Oval Office.

 President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Counties to watch

6th Congressional District

Trump and Waltz performed best in Putnam County, where they both received about 74% of the vote. Their worst county in comparison was Volusia, where Trump received 58% and Waltz received about 60%. Waltz slightly outperformed Trump in every county in the district.

1st Congressional District

The part of Walton County that falls within the 1st District is the most reliably Republican of the four counties. Escambia is the least Republican in comparison, although Trump and Gaetz still received 59% and 57% of the county vote, respectively.

Results

Expect first reported results in the 6th District shortly after 7 p.m. ET. The last vote update of the night in the 2024 general election was just before midnight, with about 99% of the vote counted. 

In the 1st District, expect results shortly after 8 p.m. ET. The 2024 general election night tabulation ended at 1:33 a.m. ET with about 99% of the total vote counted.

Recounts

Machine recounts in Florida are automatic if the vote margin is 0.5% of the total vote or less. If the machine recount results in a vote margin of 0.25% of the total vote or less, a manual recount of overvotes and undervotes is required.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rémy Numa is the lead political affairs specialist for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @remynuma.

