Massachusetts judge charges ICE agent with contempt of court

A Massachusetts judge on Monday found a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in contempt of court for detaining a Dominican man in the middle of his trial last week.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville accused ICE Agent Brian Sullivan of violating the rights of the defendant, William Martell-Lebron. Sullivan did not appear in court for the hearing.

"This is a disturbing case," Summerville said. "It's a case of obstruction of justice. It's a case of violating the defendant's right to be present at trial and confront witnesses against him. Couldn't be more serious."

Martell-Lebron was taken into custody last week following the second day of his trial on charges that he provided false information in a driver’s license application. Summerville dismissed the charges against Martell-Lebron.

Summerville also criticized assistant district attorneys from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and ordered them to investigate Sullivan.

The assistant district attorney told the court he was aware ICE agents were stationed outside the courthouse but was not aware why and denied working with or providing information to federal agents.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden was expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday.