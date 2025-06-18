Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: SCOTUS Upholds Ban on Trans Treatments for Minors

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

  • Iran warns US joining conflict would mean 'all-out war,' refuses demands to give up disputed nuclear program
  • Senate hearing on who was 'really running' Biden White House kicks off Wednesday
  • Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members terrorize apartment complex in shocking doorbell video

State Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors Upheld by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Tennessee law banning specific transgender medical treatments for adolescents in the state is not discriminatory, ruling 6-3 to uphold the law.

At issue in the case, United States v. Skrmetti, was whether Tennessee's Senate Bill 1, which "prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow 'a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex' or to treat 'purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor's sex and asserted identity,'" violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

That law prohibits states from allowing medical providers to deliver puberty blockers and hormones to facilitate a minor's transition to another sex… READ MORE.

demonstration outside Supreme Court

Detransitioner and Independent Women Ambassador Prisha Mosley speaking outside the U.S. Supreme Court as oral arguments for US v Skrmetti are underway, December 4, 2024. (Independent Women)

White House

CLEAR RED LINE: White House maintains Trump consistent in firm stance on Iran nukes — and shows off receipts

SURVEY SAYS: Where Trump stands in the eyes of Americans five months into his second presidency

World Stage

GLOBAL GAGGLE: G7 with early Trump departure does not yield agreements on matters like world conflicts

ANTISEMITISM SPREADS: UN commission accuses Israel of 'extermination' in controversial report

Israel-Iran Conflict

KEEPING FAITH: 'Jewish Matchmaking' star living in Israel has hope amid conflicts with Hamas, Iran

DEADLY REACH: In Iran's ‘forever war’ against the US, regime has targeted, killed Americans worldwide

demonstnrators burning US flags

Iranians burn American flags during an anti-U.S. demonstration outside the former U.S. embassy headquarters in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.  ( Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CONFLICT INTENSIFIES: Iran warns US joining conflict would mean 'all-out war,' refuses demands to give up disputed nuclear program

'VERY BIG': Trump weighs striking Iranian nuclear facilities: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

DRONE FORCE RISING: ‘Eyes in the sky’: Army drone expert explains US strategy on innovation as global conflict looms

Capitol Hill

TROUBLING PATTERN: FBI Director Patel says man who threatened Trump used same message as Comey's 'destructive' Instagram post

ENEMY AT THE GATES: Senators Ricketts, Fetterman unite against China's quiet invasion of US farmland

PRESIDENCY IN NAME: Senate hearing on who was 'really running' Biden White House kicks off Wednesday

Joe Biden closeup, US flag behind

A new book describes President Joe Biden's cabinet meetings as "scripted" and "uncomfortable."  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Care Can't Wait Action)

Immigration

TAXPAYER TAB: Migrant influx helping drive $1B shelter bill in Massachusetts, report shows

MAINTAINING ORDER: Trump admin deploys 2,000 more troops to blue city for anti-ICE riots

ONE ON THE RUN: Third illegal immigrant captured after ICE facility breakout

MASSIVE BUST: Louisiana racetrack ICE raid nets more than 80 illegal migrants during worksite enforcement operation

illegals being ushered into detention van

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 80 illegal migrants, including several with criminal records, during a worksite enforcement operation at a Louisiana racetrack on June 17th.  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

EVIL KNOCKING: Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members terrorize apartment complex in shocking doorbell video

Across America 

SAFETY AND SECURITY: Potential Youngkin successor focused on message to keep Virginia 'red'

COMEBACK OR COLLAPSE: Cuomo's lead shrinks with under one week until New York City mayoral primary: poll

POLITICAL TOUCHDOWN: State senator, Indian immigrant, pulls upset in Virginia Democratic lieutenant governor's race

PRIVACY BETRAYED: Republicans demand answers on California program accused of leaking patient health data to Big Tech

'BETRAYED OUR STATE': GOP Louisiana state senator says he's running for US Senate because incumbent Republican 'sucks'

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

