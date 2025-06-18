Poll position: Where Trump stands in the eyes of Americans five months into his second presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump touted his poll numbers while speaking with reporters on the White House lawn Wednesday.

"My approval rating is the highest it's ever been," the president declared, pointing to a newly released national survey.

But five months into his second tour of duty in the White House, Trump's approval ratings remain underwater in most, but not all, of the latest national polls conducted over the past three weeks.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST POLLING FROM FOX NEWS

An average of the most recent surveys suggests the president's approval rating stands in the upper 40s, with his disapproval rating hovering slightly above 50%.

WHERE TRUMP STOOD 100 DAYS INTO HIS SECOND WHITE HOUSE TERM

Trump has aggressively asserted executive authority in his second term, overturning longstanding government policy and aiming to make major cuts to the federal workforce through an avalanche of sweeping and controversial executive orders and actions, some aimed at addressing grievances he has held since his first term.

And the president, true to form, has been continuously grabbing headlines, including in the last two weeks for sending National Guard troops and U.S. Marines into Los Angeles in an effort to quell protests over ICE detentions and deportations of illegal migrants and over his mulling of the U.S. joining Israel in attacking Iran's nuclear program.

FIRST ON FOX: AMERICANS BACK TRUMP'S CALL TO MAKE SURE IRAN DOESN'T ACQUIRE NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Trump started his second administration with poll numbers in positive territory, but his poll numbers started to slide soon after his late-January inauguration. The president's approval ratings sank underwater by early March and have remained in negative territory ever since in most national surveys.

Former President Joe Biden, whose single term in the White House is sandwiched by Trump's two terms, enjoyed positive approval ratings in June 2021, five months into his tenure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Biden's numbers sank into negative territory in the late summer and autumn of 2021, after his much-criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan and amid soaring inflation and a surge of migrants crossing into the U.S. along the nation's southern border with Mexico.