After Trump's departure, G7 leaders fail to reach agreements on key issues

The G7 summit of world leaders in Canada, which U.S. President Donald Trump departed early, did not yield major agreements on matters such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran war, the Associated Press claimed.

The G7, which involves the nations of France, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, plus the European Union, did issue a statement regarding the Israel-Iran conflict.

In the statement on Monday, G7 leaders recognized Israel's right to self-defense, called Iran "the principal source of regional instability and terror," and asserted that the country "can never have a nuclear weapon."

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the statement notes. "We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted in a tweet on Monday evening that "President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State."

World figures met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was in the mix, photos show.

"Addressing the G7 Summit, I emphasized that Russia is ignoring every diplomatic offer made by the international community. Diplomacy is in crisis. There is one clear reason – Putin has openly rejected every peace initiative," Zelenskyy said in a Tuesday post on X, kicking off a lengthy thread.

The president of the embattled Eastern European nation pressed countries to keep urging Trump to wield his influence to "force" Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

"It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine – to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S.," Zelenskyy said in another post in the thread.

"Together, we must continue urging President Trump to use the influence he really has – to force Putin to end this war. It was the U.S. and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia has blocked every effort," he declared in another post.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly noted, "As President Trump has proven time and again, he is willing to work with anyone to advance American interests and make our world safer. Countries around the world ultimately look to President Trump for leadership."