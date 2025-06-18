Trump weighs striking Iranian nuclear facilities: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said it's up in the air whether he will sign off on military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities — comments that come as his administration weighs U.S. involvement in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump told reporters outside the White House Wednesday that he hasn’t ruled out whether the U.S. will strike Iranian nuclear facilities, but said that the coming days or the "next week is going to be very big."

Additionally, Trump said that Iran's capital, Tehran, is facing a lot of problems as it seeks to come to the negotiating table after abandoning talks scheduled for Sunday.

"Yes, I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you this that Iran's got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "And I said, why didn't you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn't you go? I said to people, why didn't you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country. It's very sad to watch this."

Trump previously has said he believes that Iran was very close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and has pushed Iran to sign a nuclear agreement. Although talks were scheduled for the U.S. and Iran in Oman Sunday, Iran withdrew Friday from the discussions.

Trump doubled down on his previous statements Wednesday asserting that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon.

"This is just not a threat you can have. And we've been threatened by Iran for many years," Trump said. "You know, if you go back and look at my history, if you go back 15 years, I was saying we cannot let Iran get a nuclear weapon. I've been saying it for a long time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.