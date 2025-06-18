Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

Trump weighs striking Iranian nuclear facilities: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

Trump said that Iran wants to negotiate a deal

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
close
Iran is playing 'cat-and-mouse diplomacy' with the Trump admin, expert says Video

Iran is playing 'cat-and-mouse diplomacy' with the Trump admin, expert says

Former Assistant Secretary of State Brian Hook joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss possible ways for the U.S. to become more involved in the Israel-Iran conflict as President Donald Trump calls for an 'unconditional surrender.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said it's up in the air whether he will sign off on military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities — comments that come as his administration weighs U.S. involvement in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran

Trump told reporters outside the White House Wednesday that he hasn’t ruled out whether the U.S. will strike Iranian nuclear facilities, but said that the coming days or the "next week is going to be very big." 

Additionally, Trump said that Iran's capital, Tehran, is facing a lot of problems as it seeks to come to the negotiating table after abandoning talks scheduled for Sunday. 

"Yes, I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you this that Iran's got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "And I said, why didn't you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn't you go? I said to people, why didn't you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country. It's very sad to watch this."

Trump previously has said he believes that Iran was very close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and has pushed Iran to sign a nuclear agreement. Although talks were scheduled for the U.S. and Iran in Oman Sunday, Iran withdrew Friday from the discussions. 

Trump doubled down on his previous statements Wednesday asserting that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon. 

"This is just not a threat you can have. And we've been threatened by Iran for many years," Trump said. "You know, if you go back and look at my history, if you go back 15 years, I was saying we cannot let Iran get a nuclear weapon. I've been saying it for a long time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics