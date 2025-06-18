Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members terrorize apartment complex in shocking doorbell video

Aurora police chief says incident mirrors notorious Tren de Aragua takeover that gained national attention last year

Sophia Compton
Published
Doorbell footage shows suspected Tren de Aragua gang members carrying guns and knocking on a door inside a Colorado apartment complex on June 9, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said during a press conference Tuesday. (Credit: Aurora Police)

An armed crew of nine suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members were caught on camera wreaking havoc at a Colorado apartment complex earlier this month, in an incident Aurora police are calling "very reminiscent" of the violence previously incited in the area by the Venezuelan gang.

Doorbell video shows the group pointing guns and repeatedly knocking on an apartment door in a building near 6th Avenue and Potomac Street in Aurora, Colorado, on June 9, Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"This might sound like déjà vu," Chamberlain said. "… We are addressing this actively, effectively and immediately."

The people who lived in the apartment were also from Venezuela and had just moved in two days prior to the incident, Chamberlain noted, acknowledging that it’s a good thing the residents did not open the door after hearing the knocking.

armed crew of nine suspected Tren de Aragua gang members at a Colorado apartment complex

"I shudder to think what might have happened to them, but unfortunately that is what we have seen at that apartment complex, and it's what we've been dealing with," he said.

Armed man pointing a gun

Following the incident, police began investigating and identifying the suspects in the video. On June 11 and 12, law enforcement arrested two suspects. Four others known to be involved in prior criminal activity were also detained, according to Aurora Police.

The investigation to identify and arrest the remaining suspects in the video is ongoing.

Since August of last year, the Aurora Police department has received 44 radio calls for service at the apartment complex, which they narrowed down to about 12 separate individual incidents. These calls were related to shots fired, kidnapping, assault, and more, Chamberlain said.

Suspected gang member with gun at Colorado apartment complex

"I want everyone to understand and to know that we are ahead of this," Chamberlain said. "This isn't something that we're reacting to. This is something that we are proactively addressing with everything that we can possibly do."

The shocking footage comes as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement works to remove TdA from U.S. soil. In February, the U.S. declared TdA a global terrorist organization.

Aurora is the third-largest city in Colorado with a population of more than 398,000, according to the City of Aurora website. Last summer, an Aurora apartment complex was at the center of the TdA gang takeover controversy after a viral video showed heavily armed gang members taking over an apartment by busting down the door with heavy artillery. 

Earlier this year, nine suspected TdA members were charged following a violent home invasion, kidnapping and robbery in Aurora.

Aurora Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.