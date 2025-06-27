Fox News Politics Newsletter: SCOTUS Reins in District Courts on Injunctions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Top moments from the Trump-Biden debate that changed the course of the 2024 election

-Trump celebrates Supreme Court limits on 'colossal abuse of power' by federal judges

-Second Amendment 'setback': Gun tax cuts stripped from Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

SCOTUS Reins in Universal Injunctions

The Supreme Court on Friday delivered a major victory in President Donald Trump's quest to block lower courts from issuing universal injunctions that had upended many of his administration's executive orders and actions.

Justices ruled 6-3 to allow the lower courts to issue injunctions only in limited instances, though the ruling leaves open the question of how the ruling will apply to the birthright citizenship order at the heart of the case.

The Supreme Court agreed this year to take up a trio of consolidated cases involving so-called universal injunctions handed down by federal district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state. Judges in those districts had blocked Trump's ban on birthright citizenship from taking force nationwide – which the Trump administration argued in their appeal to the Supreme Court was overly broad… READ MORE

World Stage

AYATOLLAH'S DENIAL: Iranian foreign minister reiterates 'serious damage' to nuclear facilities, despite ayatollah's comments

Capitol Hill

'LOWER THE TEMP': Nearly 200 House Dems reject resolution condemning violent anti-ICE riots in LA

BIKER NATION BECKONS: GOP senator invites Trump to 'an appreciation event like you've never seen' in deep-red state

AMERICA-FIRST FIGHT: Targeted by Trump, Rep. Thomas Massie hauls in campaign cash

SHOW US THE PLAN: Republicans raise alarm over US vulnerability to mass drone strikes after Israel-Iran conflict

Across America

TRUTH BURIED: Dem governor's decades-old political persecution claim over alleged cocaine use disputed by bombshell memo

FAITH FAVORED: Supreme Court decides whether to allow parents to shield children from LGBTQ books in school

PROTECTING THE FAITHFUL: $94 million in grants awarded to Jewish faith-based organizations to prevent violence and terrorism: DHS

FACULTY FACT-FINDING: Justice Department investigating University of California over alleged DEI-based hiring

JUDICIAL OVERREACH: California judge who blocked Trump National Guard order hit with impeachment resolution

IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Trump's DOJ pressuring University of Virginia to axe its president over DEI programs: report