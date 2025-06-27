Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump celebrates Supreme Court limits on 'colossal abuse of power' by federal judges

Trump lamented the 'handful of radical left judges' who blocked his executive orders

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump celebrated after the Supreme Court moved to block lower courts from issuing universal injunctions, something that had impacted his executive orders.

The president held a news conference just over an hour after the ruling was issued and said the Supreme Court had stopped a "colossal abuse of power."

"I was elected on a historic mandate, but in recent months, we've seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers," Trump said on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.