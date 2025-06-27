Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

GOP senator invites Trump to 'an appreciation event like you've never seen' in deep-red state

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds extends exclusive invitation to Trump for massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Alex Miller Fox News
Published
close
Trump takes questions from voters at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Video

Trump takes questions from voters at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Lawrence Jones takes questions from South Dakota voters for former President Trump to answer live on ‘Fox & Friends’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Every year, the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, explodes from just a few thousand residents to hundreds of thousands of people making the pilgrimage to the Buffalo Chip campground.

There, they participate in the nation’s largest motorcycle rally, where camaraderie, motor oil and rock and roll permeate the dusty campground. And one Republican senator wants President Donald Trump to be the headlining guest.

'THE MISSION WAS ACCOMPLISHED': SENATE REPUBLICANS PUSH BACK AGAINST LEAKED REPORT ON IRAN STRIKES

President Trump speaks at White House during Big, Beautiful Event

President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his domestic policy and budget agenda in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., extended an invitation exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital to the president to attend his home state’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rounds left the door open for Trump to either come to the rally’s 85th anniversary this year, or to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary next year.

"South Dakota is Trump Country," Rounds said. "We'd love to introduce you on stage during one of our premier concerts, in front of tens of thousands of fans, and we're thoroughly convinced you'll be impressed with the reception."

'PRESIDENTIAL INCAPACITY': SENATE REPUBLICAN SEEKS PAPER TRAIL OF BIDEN'S AUTOPEN USE

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds was a panelist for the inaugural Reagan National Economic Forum in California. 

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds was a panelist for the inaugural Reagan National Economic Forum in California.  (Getty Images)

"This year, the event is our 85th Anniversary — which will draw rally-goers from every corner of the country and throughout the world," he continued. "Next year, the 250th anniversary of our country will also be a blow-out event. We'd be honored to host you whenever it may work in your schedule."

To Rounds’ point, South Dakota is indeed "Trump Country." The president has won the state each cycle that he has run, averaging a roughly 30-point victory margin over his opponents.

FURY ERUPTS AS UNELECTED SENATE 'SCOREKEEPER' BLOCKS TRUMP'S AGENDA

Trump at campaign rally in Montana

Former President Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, Aug. 9.  (AP/Rick Bowmer)

This year’s rally will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 and will feature a number of artists, including ZZ Top, Jason Aldean, Jefferson Starship, Nickleback and others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're biased, but it's an experience every red-blooded American should witness, or better yet, participate in," Rounds said.

"Thank you for leading our great country. We'd love to honor you with an appreciation event like you've never seen," he continued. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics