GOP senator invites Trump to 'an appreciation event like you've never seen' in deep-red state

FIRST ON FOX: Every year, the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, explodes from just a few thousand residents to hundreds of thousands of people making the pilgrimage to the Buffalo Chip campground.

There, they participate in the nation’s largest motorcycle rally, where camaraderie, motor oil and rock and roll permeate the dusty campground. And one Republican senator wants President Donald Trump to be the headlining guest.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., extended an invitation exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital to the president to attend his home state’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rounds left the door open for Trump to either come to the rally’s 85th anniversary this year, or to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary next year.

"South Dakota is Trump Country," Rounds said. "We'd love to introduce you on stage during one of our premier concerts, in front of tens of thousands of fans, and we're thoroughly convinced you'll be impressed with the reception."

"This year, the event is our 85th Anniversary — which will draw rally-goers from every corner of the country and throughout the world," he continued. "Next year, the 250th anniversary of our country will also be a blow-out event. We'd be honored to host you whenever it may work in your schedule."

To Rounds’ point, South Dakota is indeed "Trump Country." The president has won the state each cycle that he has run, averaging a roughly 30-point victory margin over his opponents.

This year’s rally will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 and will feature a number of artists, including ZZ Top, Jason Aldean, Jefferson Starship, Nickleback and others.

"We're biased, but it's an experience every red-blooded American should witness, or better yet, participate in," Rounds said.

"Thank you for leading our great country. We'd love to honor you with an appreciation event like you've never seen," he continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.