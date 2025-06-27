Expand / Collapse search
Israel

$94 million in grants awarded to Jewish faith-based organizations to prevent ‘violence and terrorism’: DHS

The funding will be used to enhance security measures as anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in the US

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
Published
Leaders against anti-Semitism share how they got involved with controversial Georgetown event Video

Leaders against anti-Semitism share how they got involved with controversial Georgetown event

The Lawfare Project's Benjamin Ryberg and End Jew Hatred's Adar Rubin discuss how they worked together to pressure Georgetown University to cancel the controversial event involving a convicted terrorist.

FIRST ON FOX: Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a staggering $94.4 million in federal grants through the National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS) to 512 Jewish faith-based organizations on Friday.

The grants, which are allocated through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, are part of a pre-designated fund to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under DHS with the purpose of providing "support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements." 

"DHS is working to put a stop to the deeply disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the United States," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "That this money is necessary at all is tragic. Anti-Semitic violence has no place in this country."

Anti-Israel agitators on campus

A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against ICE, MPD, and other law enforcement agencies on college campuses in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2025. The demonstration, organized by Georgetown University students and community leaders, also demanded the release of a Georgetown scholar facing deportation by the Department of Homeland Security. (Andrew Thomas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

NOEM UNCOVERS AND KILLS MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR, BIDEN-ERA DEI, LGBTQ PROGRAM

"However, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that Jewish people in the United States can live free of the threat of violence and terrorism."

Sources at DHS tell Fox News Digital that similar grants have been used for improved security measures like cameras, physical barriers, and other enhanced safety initiatives. 

Anti-Semitic attacks in the US have been on the rise since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the continuous war between the Jewish state and neighboring countries. 

hamas fighters

Hamas fighters stand in formation as Palestinians gather on a street to watch the handover of three Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8, 2025. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SUSPECT IN BOULDER TERROR ATTACK TARGETING PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS CHARGED WITH FEDERAL HATE CRIMES

American college campuses, including Columbia and NYU, have erupted with Israel and Palestine protests since 2023. Two Israeli embassy staffers were murdered in Washington, D.C., in May and a group of pro-Israel demonstrators were "targeted" with Molotov cocktails in Boulder, Colorado just this month.  

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that 2024 marked a record high 9,354 anti-Semitic incidents, which is an increase of 344% over the past five years. 

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program website states that all faith-based organizations must first apply through the Department of Homeland Security to receive funding, and sources at DHS also tell Fox News Digital that these are just the first of many grants to be sent. 

A terrorist throws a Molotov cocktail into a group of pro-Israel marchers in Boulder, Colorado

Video stills of a man later identified as Mohamed Soliman throwing an incendiary device into a group of pro-Israel supporters (off camera) in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday, June 1, 2025. Soliman was subsequently arrested by police. (Alex Osante)

TIMELINE: TRUMP'S ISRAEL-IRAN CEASEFIRE NEARLY COLLAPSES HOURS AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

The Trump administration has firmly backed Israel throughout tensions in the Middle East, and recently negotiated a ceasefire between the Jewish homeland and Iran, mitigated by Qatar, on Tuesday. 

Though conflict and hostility are still high among Israel and neighboring countries, the Trump administration has touted a win for peace abroad, while antisemitism still remains on the rise at home. 

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

