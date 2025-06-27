California judge who blocked Trump National Guard order hit with impeachment resolution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican lawmaker is filing impeachment articles against a judge who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s control of the National Guard in California during this month’s riots in Los Angeles.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-La., is filing a resolution to remove U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer from the bench on Friday.

He told Fox News Digital that he felt the judge’s decision was "political."

"The goal is to get judges to do their jobs. If we’re not going to try to hold accountable the ones that aren’t, then they have no incentive to stop," Fine said.

JD VANCE RAILS AGAINST NEWSOM, LA MAYOR FOR DECLARING 'OPEN SEASON ON FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT'

It comes as Republicans continue to push back on Democratic officials trying to block Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration throughout the country.

The days-long riots in Los Angeles were spurred by ICE raids in Hispanic and Latino neighborhoods, leading to activists clashing with law enforcement and burning cars as a sign of resistance.

Trump, accusing California’s progressive officials of not doing enough to stop the situation, bypassed Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the National Guard into Los Angeles to restore order.

Critics of the move said it needlessly escalated an already tense situation, and accused Trump and his allies of exaggerating the violence.

Breyer issued a temporary order blocking Trump’s deployment of federal troops earlier this month, however, in response to a lawsuit brought by California.

"At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court must determine whether the President followed the congressionally mandated procedure for his actions. He did not," the court opinion said.

"His actions were illegal—both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith."

Breyer’s ruling was quashed last week when a three-judge panel on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it was within Trump’s authority to federalize the California National Guard.

Breyer is just the latest judge to be brought under House GOP scrutiny after several Trump executive actions got held up in court.

TRUMP SCORES MAJOR WIN AGAINST NEWSOM IN BATTLE FOR NATIONAL GUARD CONTROL

Trump allies have called for the impeachment of multiple judges, though House GOP leadership has made clear there’s little appetite to follow through on such moves – particularly when removal by the Senate is unlikely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fine acknowledged the long odds but insisted the resolution was a potent messaging tool.

"I think it’s worth doing. I don’t know that we can pass it, I don’t know that the Senate would remove him from office, but I think failing to avail ourselves of the remedies that the framers intended was a mistake," Fine said.