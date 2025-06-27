Expand / Collapse search
World

Iranian foreign minister reiterates 'serious damage' to nuclear facilities, despite ayatollah's comments

The IAEA confirms the US caused 'extensive damage' to several nuclear sites

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
IAEA director: Iran's nuclear program has been set back 'significantly' Video

IAEA director: Iran's nuclear program has been set back 'significantly'

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi describes the state of damages to Iran's nuclear program on 'The Story.'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi admitted in an interview on state TV that the U.S.'s strikes caused serious damage to Tehran's nuclear facilities, despite Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's insistence that there was minimal impact.

Araghchi said in the interview that "the level of damage is high, and it’s serious damage," according to the Associated Press.

Post-strike assessments have shown that Iran’s nuclear sites suffered damage in both U.S. and Israeli attacks. All three countries — Iran, Israel and the U.S. — have reached similar conclusions about the extent of the damage, despite what a leaked intel report indicated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have different opinions on U.S. strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contradicts Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the extent of damage caused by U.S. strikes on the country's nuclear facilities. (Associated Press)

IRAN, ISRAEL AND US AGREE THAT ISLAMIC REPUBLIC NUCLEAR SITES WERE 'BADLY DAMAGED' DESPITE LEAKED INTEL REPORT

The only leader who seemingly does not agree with the assessments is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said that "the Americans failed to achieve anything significant in their attack on nuclear facilities," according to reports. 

Khamenei appears to be more focused on projecting strength than reflecting reality. He described Iran’s attack on Al-Udeid, the American airbase in Qatar, as a "heavy slap to the U.S.’s face." While President Donald Trump dismissed it as a "very weak response" and thanked Iran for giving the U.S. "early notice."

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Tuesday that the agency had "seen extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran, including its uranium conversion and enrichment facilities."

damage at the Fordow enrichment facility

This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

IRAN TRYING TO 'SAVE FACE' FOLLOWING US STRIKE ON NUCLEAR SITES, EXPERT SAYS

In addition to discussing the damage done to Iran's nuclear sites, Araghchi also addressed the possibility of resuming talks with the U.S. He said that the American strikes "made it more complicated and more difficult" for Iran to come to the table, but did not rule out the possibility that negotiations could resume.

Nuclear talks with the U.S. might not be entirely off the table for Iran after last week’s strikes—even if Tehran is not interested in reentering negotiations right away.

The possibility of negotiations was already in question prior to Operation Midnight Hammer, as Tehran viewed the U.S. as being "complicit" in Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, according to Reuters, citing Iranian U.N. Ambassador Ali Bahreini.

President Trump Delivers Address

US Vice President JD Vance, from left, US President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during an address to the nation in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

EX-SECRETARY OF STATE CONDOLEEZZA RICE CALLS US STRIKES ON IRAN A 'SHOT IN THE ARM' FOR AMERICAN CREDIBILITY

Trump on Wednesday expressed optimism in the U.S.’s ability to resume nuclear talks with Iran.

"We’re going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don’t know. To me, I don’t think it’s that necessary. I mean, they had a war. They fought. Now they're going back to their world. I don't care if I have an agreement or not. The only thing we would be asking for is what we're asking for before about, we want no nuclear [program]. But we destroyed the nuclear," Trump said. 

Despite Trump’s statement, there is still no clear indication that the countries have plans to meet in the near future.

