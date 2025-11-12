Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Major Pentagon contractor executive caught in child sex sting operation

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Data shows flight delays and cancellations rising even as shutdown winds down

-Duckworth staffer accused of posing as lawyer in attempt to free illegal immigrant from ICE custody

-White House slams Dems' 'bad-faith' Epstein doc release as demand for files intensifies

Major Pentagon contractor executive caught in child sex sting operation

The founder and executive chairman of Govini, a software firm with deep Pentagon ties, has been arrested and charged with soliciting sexual contact with a preteen girl, according to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.

Eric Gillespie, 57, of Pittsburgh, allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with a young girl through an online chat platform often used by sex offenders, authorities said. An undercover agent posing as an adult intercepted Gillespie’s messages.

"Our Child Predator Section proactively uncovered this defendant who, under an online pseudonym, was lurking online to access children," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "During the investigation, Gillespie alluded to methods he accessed children, and other evidence was found regarding contact with children," the office said in a statement…READ MORE.
 

Eric Gillespie mugshot

Govini founder Eric Gillespie was caught in a child sex sting operation.  A view of the Pentagon on December 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. Home to the US Defense Department, the Pentagon is one of the world's largest office buildings.   (Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General; Daniel SLIM / AFP via Getty Images)

White House

POWER GRAB PERIL: Trump's signature tariffs hang on key question about Congress' power before Supreme Court

tariffs protester at scotus

A protester holds a sign as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on President Trump's tariffs on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

ODDS SHRINK: Prediction markets put Trump tariff win at 24% following Supreme Court oral arguments

ENERGY UNLEASHED: Trump admin unleashes Arctic power shepherding 1,000 miles of pipeline, LNG generation in Alaska

The Alaska pipeline and James Dalton Hwy/State Rte 11

The Alaska pipeline parallels the famous 'ice-road-trucker' Dalton Hwy in Alaska. (Lance King/Getty Images)

HISTORIC ENGAGEMENT: China tightens fentanyl precursor controls after FBI director visit, Patel says

SHORTS SCANDAL: Michelle Obama reveals moment that left her infuriated on Air Force One

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama

Former first lady revealed that a 2009 controversy involving an outfit she wore on vacation infuriated her. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

World Stage

TEHRAN STRIKES BACK: Iran claims missile power now 'far surpasses' pre-war levels after Israeli bombardment

Iran strikes Israel

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta (REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta)

Capitol Hill

POWER TO PATIENTS: Rick Scott calls Democrats 'heartless' as he pitches new Obamacare fix

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., outside of Senate chamber

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., doesn't want to blow up Obamacare nor get rid of Obamacare subsidies. But he does want to provide Americans with more options for healthcare.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

'DEEPLY CONCERNED': Potential Pelosi successor pressed on transgender people in women's spaces

'11TH HOUR' ADDITION: House Republicans balk at Senate provision letting lawmakers sue over ‘Arctic Frost’ phone records
 

A photo of Reps. Chip Roy, Morgan Griffith, and Austin Scott.

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and Austin Scott, R-Ga., criticized the Senate provision during a House Rules Committee meeting on Nov. 11, 2025. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

'DISADVANTAGE': James Carville says Democrats lacked 'end-game' plan for shutdown, urges party to move on

Across America 

WINDY CITY SHOWDOWN: DHS blasts Chicago mayor for comparing raid leader to segregationists, accusing him of 'terror'

VOTE DEADLINE FIGHT: Ballots arriving after Election Day to face Supreme Court test

Split-screen image showing Rep. Elise Stefanik on the left and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the right.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

ENERGY SHOCK: Stefanik thrashes Hochul on energy as New Yorkers brace for $800/year hike, as gov blames tariffs

UPHILL BATTLE: Michigan GOP leader signals Senate bid, sets up clash with Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers

Former President Donald Trump and former Rep. Mike Rogers in 2024

Donald Trump shakes hands with Mike Rogers, a Republican of Michigan, as Rogers takes the stage to speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, October 26, 2024.  (Drew ANGERER / AFP) (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

'AMAZING': Cowboys owner's daughter makes surprising admission about Bad Bunny amid Super Bowl outrage

'WOKE MIND VIRUS': Red-state university ripped for offering entry-level job to foreign workers, not grads: 'Woke mind virus'

GOVERNOR RESPONDS: Newsom breaks silence on violent Berkeley protest of TPUSA at California university

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rallies

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a podium. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

