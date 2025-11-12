Fox News Politics Newsletter: Major Pentagon contractor executive caught in child sex sting operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Data shows flight delays and cancellations rising even as shutdown winds down

-Duckworth staffer accused of posing as lawyer in attempt to free illegal immigrant from ICE custody

-White House slams Dems' 'bad-faith' Epstein doc release as demand for files intensifies

Major Pentagon contractor executive caught in child sex sting operation

The founder and executive chairman of Govini, a software firm with deep Pentagon ties, has been arrested and charged with soliciting sexual contact with a preteen girl, according to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.

Eric Gillespie, 57, of Pittsburgh, allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with a young girl through an online chat platform often used by sex offenders, authorities said. An undercover agent posing as an adult intercepted Gillespie’s messages.

"Our Child Predator Section proactively uncovered this defendant who, under an online pseudonym, was lurking online to access children," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "During the investigation, Gillespie alluded to methods he accessed children, and other evidence was found regarding contact with children," the office said in a statement…READ MORE.



White House

POWER GRAB PERIL: Trump's signature tariffs hang on key question about Congress' power before Supreme Court

ODDS SHRINK: Prediction markets put Trump tariff win at 24% following Supreme Court oral arguments

ENERGY UNLEASHED: Trump admin unleashes Arctic power shepherding 1,000 miles of pipeline, LNG generation in Alaska

HISTORIC ENGAGEMENT: China tightens fentanyl precursor controls after FBI director visit, Patel says

SHORTS SCANDAL: Michelle Obama reveals moment that left her infuriated on Air Force One

World Stage

TEHRAN STRIKES BACK: Iran claims missile power now 'far surpasses' pre-war levels after Israeli bombardment

Capitol Hill

POWER TO PATIENTS: Rick Scott calls Democrats 'heartless' as he pitches new Obamacare fix

'DEEPLY CONCERNED': Potential Pelosi successor pressed on transgender people in women's spaces

'11TH HOUR' ADDITION: House Republicans balk at Senate provision letting lawmakers sue over ‘Arctic Frost’ phone records



'DISADVANTAGE': James Carville says Democrats lacked 'end-game' plan for shutdown, urges party to move on

Across America

WINDY CITY SHOWDOWN: DHS blasts Chicago mayor for comparing raid leader to segregationists, accusing him of 'terror'

VOTE DEADLINE FIGHT: Ballots arriving after Election Day to face Supreme Court test

ENERGY SHOCK: Stefanik thrashes Hochul on energy as New Yorkers brace for $800/year hike, as gov blames tariffs

UPHILL BATTLE: Michigan GOP leader signals Senate bid, sets up clash with Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers

'AMAZING': Cowboys owner's daughter makes surprising admission about Bad Bunny amid Super Bowl outrage

'WOKE MIND VIRUS': Red-state university ripped for offering entry-level job to foreign workers, not grads: 'Woke mind virus'

GOVERNOR RESPONDS: Newsom breaks silence on violent Berkeley protest of TPUSA at California university