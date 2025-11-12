White House slams Dems' 'bad-faith' Epstein doc release as demand for files intensifies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is firing back after House Democrats released a set of documents Wednesday, detailing previously undisclosed communications from Jeffrey Epstein about President Donald Trump.

"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

In a 2011 email to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein said Trump had spent a prolonged time at his house with a "victim."

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump. VICTIM spent hours at my house with him, has never once been mentioned," Epstein wrote.

Democrats pointed to the message as evidence that Trump had previously had a more intimate relationship with the disgraced financier than he has been willing to admit.

"The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president," Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said.

"The Department of Justice must fully release the Epstein files to the public immediately. The Oversight Committee will continue pushing for answers and will not stop until we get justice for the victims," he added.

Garcia is the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

Leavitt dismissed the document release as a distraction from the government being on the brink of reopening after the lengthiest shutdown in history.

"The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions," she said. "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre."

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again," she said.

Republicans reacting to the new communications also called them an incomplete portrayal of Trump’s role in the Epstein investigations.

"Democrats continue to carelessly cherry-pick documents to generate clickbait that is not grounded in the facts," a spokesperson for the committee Republicans said.

"The Epstein Estate has produced over 20,000 pages of documents on Thursday, yet Democrats are once again intentionally withholding records that name Democrat officials. Democrats should stop politicizing this investigation and focus on delivering transparency, accountability and justice for the survivors."

Trump has repeatedly denied being involved in any of Epstein’s illegal activities or of having known about them.

The revelation of the email comes as Congress looks poised to entertain a vote on the Epstein files. If successful, a discharge petition in the House of Representatives would force the chamber's consideration on whether to instruct the DOJ to release all of its documentation on Epstein.

Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., will likely provide the last signature needed to force the petition’s success after she is sworn into office on Wednesday, effectively making it impossible for leadership to block its advancement.

Epstein, a former financier with an expansive social circle, died in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of soliciting underage prostitution. He rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s most powerful figures — including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew.

His death, which was ruled a suicide by the FBI, happened before prosecutors could bring his case to trial, leaving questions unanswered about his dealings. Among them, the public has demanded further transparency on whether he may have facilitated illicit sexual encounters for some of his contacts.

Trump and Republican leadership in Congress have opposed the discharge petition, citing concerns about the bill’s lack of protections for Epstein’s potential victims.

The House will resume session on Wednesday. If successful, the discharge petition will likely come before the House sometime in December.