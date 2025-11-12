Potential Pelosi successor pressed on transgender people in women's spaces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California state senator, seen as a potential successor to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faced a heated confrontation over transgender policy and women's safety concerns during a recent town hall-style event.

Democrat Scott Wiener was taking questions at the event when Tish Hyman, a Grammy-nominated musician, introduced herself and expressed concern over policies that allow transgender women to use women's spaces such as locker rooms.

Hyman said, "As a lesbian woman who was attacked in a woman’s locker room at Gold’s Gym this week by a self-identifying trans woman with a documented history of domestic violence, I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female only spaces."

Hyman then asked what Wiener would say to women who are seeking assurances that their safety will be protected "from men who, by California law, can self-identify as women in women-only spaces."

FORMER ROANOKE WOMEN'S SWIMMER RIPS SPANBERGER FOR REFUSING TO COMMIT TO PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS

Wiener replied: "We want everyone to be safe. And we also know that we have trans people, both men and women — who are men and women."

"So trans women are women," Wiener added.

Hyman interjected, thanking Wiener for much of his legislative work but maintained that he should be concerned about this issue.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN SAYS GYM REVOKED HER MEMBERSHIP FOR CALLING OUT MAN IN WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOM

"I’m telling you now, millions of women across America are being harassed and sexually assaulted in locker rooms," Hyman said. "I’m a lesbian Black woman, I’m not transphobic, I’m not homophobic… but I do see a lot of these bills you’ve passed that are dangerous for women and young children."

When she asserted that "women and trans women are different things," some members of the audience spoke out against that view, saying that "trans women are women."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wiener then replied to Hyman, thanking her for sharing her feelings.

"I appreciate your point of view, I appreciate you talking about it. I think we need to protect the safety of all women," he said.