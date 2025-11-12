Expand / Collapse search
California

Potential Pelosi successor pressed on transgender people in women's spaces

Democratic lawmaker faced questions about transgender policies from woman claiming recent gym assault

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Woman from viral gym confrontation presses Dem on transgender people in women's spaces

Woman from viral gym confrontation presses Dem on transgender people in women's spaces

Tish Hyman pressed California State Sen. Scott Wiener, a potential successor in Congress to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, about transgender people in women's spaces. (Credit: Tish Hyman/WomenAreReal via Storyful)

A California state senator, seen as a potential successor to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faced a heated confrontation over transgender policy and women's safety concerns during a recent town hall-style event.

Democrat Scott Wiener was taking questions at the event when Tish Hyman, a Grammy-nominated musician, introduced herself and expressed concern over policies that allow transgender women to use women's spaces such as locker rooms.

Hyman said, "As a lesbian woman who was attacked in a woman’s locker room at Gold’s Gym this week by a self-identifying trans woman with a documented history of domestic violence, I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female only spaces."

Hyman then asked what Wiener would say to women who are seeking assurances that their safety will be protected "from men who, by California law, can self-identify as women in women-only spaces."

FORMER ROANOKE WOMEN'S SWIMMER RIPS SPANBERGER FOR REFUSING TO COMMIT TO PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS

Scott Wiener responds to a question from Tish Hyman

Tish Hyman pressed California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a potential successor to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, about transgender people in women's spaces. (Tish Hyman/WomenAreReal )

Wiener replied: "We want everyone to be safe. And we also know that we have trans people, both men and women — who are men and women."

"So trans women are women," Wiener added.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener

California state Sen. Scott Wiener participates in the 54rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade on June 30, 2024. (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Hyman interjected, thanking Wiener for much of his legislative work but maintained that he should be concerned about this issue.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN SAYS GYM REVOKED HER MEMBERSHIP FOR CALLING OUT MAN IN WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOM

"I’m telling you now, millions of women across America are being harassed and sexually assaulted in locker rooms," Hyman said. "I’m a lesbian Black woman, I’m not transphobic, I’m not homophobic… but I do see a lot of these bills you’ve passed that are dangerous for women and young children."

Scott Weiner

California state Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at a "Just Majority" nationwide bus tour press conference to call for reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court on May 16, 2023, in Sacramento. (Kimberly White/Getty Images for Demand Justice)

When she asserted that "women and trans women are different things," some members of the audience spoke out against that view, saying that "trans women are women."

Wiener then replied to Hyman, thanking her for sharing her feelings.

"I appreciate your point of view, I appreciate you talking about it. I think we need to protect the safety of all women," he said.

