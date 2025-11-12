Data shows flight delays and cancellations rising even as shutdown winds down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As lawmakers work to finalize a deal to reopen the government, aviation officials warn that the effects of the shutdown won’t disappear overnight and could drag into the busy holiday season.

Rebuilding schedules, restoring staffing levels and regaining public confidence could take weeks, a reminder of how quickly political gridlock can bring the nation’s airways to a standstill.

And as the final days of the shutdown drag on, major hubs like Chicago O'Hare, Newark Liberty in New Jersey and Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta have seen the brunt of flight delays and cancellations among the 30 core U.S. airports, according to FlightAware data.

Between Sunday and 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, more than 26,000 flights across the U.S. were delayed and another 7,500 were canceled, FlightAware data shows.

Of the four major airlines analyzed — Southwest, United, American and Delta — Southwest has logged the most flight delays nationwide this week, while Delta recorded the highest number of cancellations, according to FlightAware data.

The Dallas-based carrier has reported just over 9,000 flight delays so far this week, while Atlanta-based Delta has canceled more than 1,300 flights.

Even before the shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration was grappling with a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers. With Congress still deadlocked, about 13,000 controllers and 50,000 TSA agents are working without pay.

That strain has only deepened as nationwide staffing shortages disrupt air travel, causing tens of thousands of delays and affecting more than 3.2 million passengers, according to airline estimates.