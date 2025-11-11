Dallas Cowboys owner's daughter makes surprising admission about Bad Bunny amid Super Bowl outrage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is standing behind the National Football League's (NFL) decision to tap Bad Bunny to perform at the Superbowl halftime show, which has garnered criticism due to what critics argue is the performer's anti-American brand.

Charlotte Jones, who runs the famed Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team, called the NFL's choice to tap Bad Bunny "awesome" and "amazing." The United States is a society "based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country" and "we can celebrate that," Jones added during a podcast interview on "The Katie Miller Podcast" hosted by Katie Miller, the wife of top Trump aid Stephen Miller. Jones also argued during the podcast segment that football aims to "avoid politics," despite Bad Bunny's politically polarizing brand.

"I think it's awesome, and I think our Latina fan base is amazing. And I think when you think about the Superbowl you want the number one performer in the world to be there. We're on a global stage – and we can't ever forget that – our game goes out to everybody around the world. And to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing," Jones said when asked for her opinion about the selection of Bad Bunny for the Superbowl halftime show.

"We have a mixed culture. I mean our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country, and I think we can celebrate that, and I think the show is going to be amazing," she continued.

However, Miller did not let Jones off easy, saying, "You don't think that at a time when his comments were divisive as it relates to President Trump, when everyone is just seeking this political unification, that you'd want somebody who maybe didn't touch politics to be on that stage?"

"I don't think our game is about politics. I don't think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics," Jones shot back. "I think, in that moment, that people will be watching the game, they'll be celebrating music, and nobody will be thinking about whose – what's comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together."

But, while Jones argues that the Superbowl is not about politics, it certainly has been for Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican-born artist, for example, has made politically driven touring choices. He committed ahead of his 2025-2026 tour to no stops in the United States, which the performer explained was due, at least in part, because of the country's crackdown on immigration. Bad Bunny, who performs the majority of his songs in Spanish, said he was protecting his fans from being nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials while attending his shows.

The soon-to-be Superbowl halftime performer also explained that one of the reasons for not touring in the United States was because Puerto Rico, where he is from, is still not a state. But, at the same time, he has complained about ICE enforcement operations in the U.S. jurisdiction.

"Look, those mother— are in these cars, RAV4s. They’re here on [Avenida] Pontezuela," the performer said of U.S. immigration officials arriving in the Puerto Rican city of Carolina, according to the Los Angeles Times. He lamented that they were going around arresting illegal immigrants "instead of leaving the people alone and working."

Meanwhile, the performer also endorsed Kamala Harris for president before she lost to Donald Trump.

After Bad Bunny was selected by the NFL to be this year's halftime show, several rumors began circulating that multiple teams, including Jones' father's Cowboys, had petitioned the NFL to pick a new halftime performer. However, no formal announcements were put out by any teams making such demands, according to fact-checkers.

The NFL has said they will not amend their choice, with the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, stating the decision had been "carefully thought through."

"I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," Goodell said. "It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."