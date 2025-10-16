Fox News Politics Newsletter: Obama shows support in VA governor race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Here's everything you missed from Zohran Mamdani's first Fox News interview

-Justice Jackson's remarks on minority voters spark heavy backlash: 'They're disabled'

-Senate Democrats block GOP plan for 10th time, ensuring shutdown lasts into next week

Obama backs Spanberger in VA governor's race

Former President Barack Obama endorsed former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s governor race, releasing a pair of ads attacking Republicans.

The contest between Spanberger, a former CIA officer, and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is one of only two governor races in the U.S. this November. The contests are viewed as political bellwethers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year. We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That’s why having the right governor matters, and I’m proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Obama said in one of the ads, titled "Protect Our Rights."…Read more

White House

PEACE THROUGH POWER: Grenell praises Trump’s ‘common sense’ foreign policy, slams Biden for avoiding Putin

World Stage

STRENGTH WORKS: Trump's Iran gamble pays off as WWIII doomsayers now praise Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Capitol Hill

HOSTAGE POLITICS: No 2 House Democrat says healthcare drives party's strategy as shutdown heads into next week

BLUE TAKEOVER: Johnson says 'Marxists' run Democratic Party as government shutdown heads into next week

GRIDLOCK GRIND: Republicans push to pay troops, reopen government as Democrats balk

'NOT NAZIS': Fetterman says he knows and loves Trump voters: 'I'm the only Democrat in my family'

NANCY'S MELTDOWN: Pelosi tells reporter to 'shut up' when asked about January 6 committee

Across America

MAGA MOMENTUM: 2025 GOP wins in New Jersey, Virginia, would ‘set the table for...more decisive victories' in 2026

OFF THE RADAR: A secret fleet of ‘ghost ships’ moving Russia’s oil could soon enter Trump’s crosshairs

DISMISSING JONES: Arlington prosecutor defending Jones rife with Soros-linked donations

GRIEF TO GLORY: Texas mother turns tragedy into purpose: Esmeralda ‘Esmi’ Cantu-Castle runs for office after losing daughter

ACADEMIC ACTIVISM: Bombshell report exposes 'deeply concerning' Midwest university initiative pushing far-left K-12 lesson plans

'UNNECESSARY': Secretary of Education points out that the government shutdown shows her department is unneeded

'CRIMINAL HISTORY': ICE reveals 'disturbing details' after agency rescued 3-year-old abducted to Mexico

URBAN CLASH: Final stretch: Mamdani's large lead shrinking as Cuomo gains ground in NYC mayoral race

'ARMED EXTREMISTS': DOJ brings first Antifa-related terrorism charges in Texas ICE attack

GUT PUNCH: Blue city repeat offender accused of metal pipe rampage just days after release

ARCHITECT-IN-CHIEF: Trump reveals Arc de Triomphe-style monument for America’s 250th anniversary