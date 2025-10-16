Here's everything you missed from Zohran Mamdani's first Fox News interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani made his Fox News debut on Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview with "The Story" host Martha MacCallum.

On the eve of the first general election mayoral debate, MacCallum pressed Mamdani, during the nearly 30-minute interview, on the self-identified democratic socialist's affordability agenda, public safety and war in the Middle East.

Before New Yorkers turn their attention to Thursday night's debate between Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, here are the top five takeaways from Mamdani's first Fox News interview.

MAMDANI SPEAKS DIRECTLY TO TRUMP, STOPS SHORT OF GIVING HIM CREDIT IN MIDEAST PEACE DEAL

1. An apology to the NYPD

During the interview, MacCallum asked Mamdani if he would apologize for calling the New York City Police Department "racist, anti‑queer & a major threat to public safety" in 2020 on social media, among other insults.

Mamdani said he has apologized to rank-and-file members of the NYPD behind closed doors, but MacCallum said the officers she spoke to want a broad, public apology.

"Will you do that right now?" the Fox News host asked.

"Absolutely," Mamdani said, turning to face the camera directly. "I'll apologize to police officers right here, because this is the apology that I've been sharing with many rank-and-file officers. And I apologize because of the fact that I'm looking to work with these officers, and I know that these officers, these men and women who serve in the NYPD, they put their lives on the line every single day. And I will be a mayor."

ZOHRAN MAMDANI FIRES BACK AT WHITE HOUSE MISPRONOUNCING HIS NAME: 'M-A-M-D-A-N-I'

2. A message to Trump

President Donald Trump this week said Mamdani "practically hasn’t worked a day in his life." Quoting Trump, MacCallum asked Mamdani what qualifies him to run the largest city in the country.

Mamdani seized the opportunity to address Trump directly.

"I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail," Mamdani said, again breaking the fourth wall and looking directly into the camera.

"I won't be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election," he continued. "I can do those things on my own. I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living."

While knocking Mayor Eric Adams, who suspended his re-election bid, and his closest competitor, Cuomo, Mamdani said he is willing to build a partnership with "anyone across this country" to create a more affordable New York City.

3. Arresting Netanyahu

If elected mayor, Mamdani on Wednesday maintained his commitment to arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

"I've said that this is a city that believes in international law, and this is a city that wants to uplift and uphold those beliefs," Mamdani said.

But MacCallum pointed out that the U.S. doesn't abide by the International Criminal Court, which has a warrant out for Netanyahu's arrest for "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" for the war in Gaza.

"I believe that we should uphold arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court," Mamdani confirmed, while explaining he would not "make a new law to ensure that we can."

4. The future of Hamas

Mamdani dodged MacCallum's questions when she asked if he believes Hamas should lay down their weapons and leave leadership in Gaza.

"I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that's affordable for all," Mamdani said. "And as it pertains to Israel and Palestine, that we have to ensure that there is peace and that is the future that we have to fight for."

"But you won't say that Hamas should lay down their arms and give up leadership in Gaza?" MacCallum asked again.

"I don't really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety," Mamdani said, reiterating that both Hamas and the Israeli military should abide by international law.

5. No ceasefire credit – yet

MacCallum began the interview by asking Mamdani if he would give credit to Trump for striking a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, including the return of the hostages.

Mamdani said he continues to have concerns, which gives him "pause about issuing any kind of praise or celebration at a moment when it is still so in its infancy."

When pressed again about whether Mamdani would give Trump credit for the ceasefire, Mamdani maintained that it's "too early to do so, too early to say."

HEAD HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But if it proves to be something that is lasting, something that is durable, then I think that that's where you give credit," Mamdani said.