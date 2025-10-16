Obama endorses Spanberger, attacks Republicans in Virginia governor's race ads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama endorsed former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s governor race, releasing a pair of ads attacking Republicans.

The contest between Spanberger, a former CIA officer, and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is one of only two governor races in the U.S. this November. The contests are viewed as political bellwethers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year. We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That’s why having the right governor matters, and I’m proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Obama said in one of the ads, titled "Protect Our Rights."

"In Congress, Abigail held Republicans accountable and fought to protect voting rights and abortion rights. But it won’t happen without you. Every vote counts, so turn out. Virginia, Abigail Spanberger is the best choice for governor," Obama added.

In the other ad, Obama said, "Republican policies are raising costs on working families so [that] billionaires can get massive tax cuts."

"As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families," Obama said. "She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Earle-Sears campaign for comment.

Earle-Sears most recently criticized Spanberger on her X account Wednesday night for her reaction to the texting scandal surrounding Democratic Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones.

The scandal involving Jones came to light earlier this month when the National Review published text message exchanges between Jones and his former state legislative colleague, Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner. In the exchanges, Jones appears to call for violence against then-Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, his wife, Jennifer, and their children.

"Jay Jones expressed his desire to murder a dad and his two young boys — and to see police officers get shot," Earle-Sears said. "Abigail Spanberger still supports him."

Fox News Digital reported this week that Spanberger’s campaign store continues to sell merchandise co-branded with the rest of the statewide Democratic ticket — which includes Jones.

