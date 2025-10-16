Expand / Collapse search
Obama endorses Spanberger, attacks Republicans in Virginia governor's race ads

Former President Barack Obama declares Virginia elections as 'some of the most important in the country this year'

Virginia residents sound off on Jay Jones scandal, Abigail Spanberger's handling of controversies Video

Virginia residents sound off on Jay Jones scandal, Abigail Spanberger's handling of controversies

Virginia voters offer mixed reactions to Jay Jones' murder texts, Democrats' handling of transgender bathroom controversies, and both parties on the crime crisis.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s governor race, releasing a pair of ads attacking Republicans. 

The contest between Spanberger, a former CIA officer, and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is one of only two governor races in the U.S. this November. The contests are viewed as political bellwethers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. 

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year. We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That’s why having the right governor matters, and I’m proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Obama said in one of the ads, titled "Protect Our Rights." 

"In Congress, Abigail held Republicans accountable and fought to protect voting rights and abortion rights. But it won’t happen without you. Every vote counts, so turn out. Virginia, Abigail Spanberger is the best choice for governor," Obama added. 

TOP GOP GROUP DROPS BIG MONEY INTO VIRGINIA SHOWDOWN AFTER DEM AG NOMINEE'S VIOLENT TEXTS GO VIRAL 

Virginial gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger and former President Barack Obama

Abigail Spanberger, left, who is running to be the next governor of Virginia, was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, right. (Serhiy Morgunov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In the other ad, Obama said, "Republican policies are raising costs on working families so [that] billionaires can get massive tax cuts."

"As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families," Obama said. "She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Earle-Sears campaign for comment. 

WINSOME EARLE-SEARS RELEASES ‘TWO BULLETS’ AD SCATHING OPPONENT FOR FAILING TO DEMAND JAY JONES’ OUSTER 

Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears and NJ GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli speak at respective campaign events

Virginia Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, and New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli, right, are the only GOP gubernatorial candidates running in this year's off-season election.  (Getty Images)

Earle-Sears most recently criticized Spanberger on her X account Wednesday night for her reaction to the texting scandal surrounding Democratic Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones. 

The scandal involving Jones came to light earlier this month when the National Review published text message exchanges between Jones and his former state legislative colleague, Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner. In the exchanges, Jones appears to call for violence against then-Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, his wife, Jennifer, and their children. 

"Jay Jones expressed his desire to murder a dad and his two young boys — and to see police officers get shot," Earle-Sears said. "Abigail Spanberger still supports him." 

Abigail Spanberger smiles and cheers

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger addresses a get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting outside the Eastern Government Center on Sept. 19, 2025, in Henrico County in Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reported this week that Spanberger’s campaign store continues to sell merchandise co-branded with the rest of the statewide Democratic ticket — which includes Jones. 

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Rachel Wolf and Charles Creitz contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

