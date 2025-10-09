Grenell praises Trump’s ‘common sense’ foreign policy, slams Biden for avoiding Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Center President and Ambassador Richard Grenell slammed former President Joe Biden for avoiding Russian President Vladimir Putin as war raged between Russia and Ukraine, while praising President Donald Trump’s "common sense" foreign policies.

"You have a president who is really watching the situation, unlike the last president, Joe Biden, who literally didn't talk to Vladimir Putin for three and a half years," he said. "President Trump doesn't believe in that strategy. He wants to confront the issues. He wants to figure out ways to fix them."

Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday — just hours after Russian missiles and drones attacked Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already had been scheduled to head to Washington to meet with Trump Friday, to discuss the war and strengthening his country's defenses.

Trump vowed from the campaign trail that he would facilitate negotiations for a peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has raged since 2022, but ongoing talks have yet to yield an agreement.

In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Trump also has been active in efforts to bring peace to the Middle East. Trump secured a historic peace declaration as of Monday, when he traveled to Israel and Egypt to meet with foreign leaders stretching from the Middle East to Europe.

Grenell discussed Trump’s strategy for international conflicts during his second term in office while attending "The Sound of Music" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

"Well, first of all, I've worked with President Trump for a long time, and the one thing about President Trump is that he's filled with common sense, and he evaluates his decisions constantly," Grenell told Fox News Digital.

Grenell said Trump can make America stronger on the world stage with his ability and willingness to adapt to different international conflicts.

"You see him adjust the policy," he said. "Something isn't working, he's not afraid to replace somebody or change the policy."

Grenell described Trump as an "active president" who is ready to make moves and advance U.S. interests.

"I think that what we're seeing on the global stage is someone who is an activist president, watching the situation, adjusting the policy so that it's making America stronger, more prosperous, and solving problems around the world," Grenell said.