Nancy Pelosi tells reporter to 'shut up' when asked about January 6 security

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lost her cool with a reporter on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, telling her to "shut up" when she repeatedly asked about whether she was worried about the new January 6 committee.

The lawmaker snapped at a reporter after she asked her why she didn’t call in the U.S. National Guard to defend the Capitol Building during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Shut up! I did not refuse the National Guard! The president didn’t send it," Pelosi said, referring to President Donald Trump.

The reporter, Alison Steinberg of the right-wing outlet LindellTV, asked Pelosi if she had concerns that the committee would find fault with her actions that day.

"Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the new January 6 committee will find you liable for that day?" she asked, referring to the recent announcement of a new GOP-led investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

After silence, Steinberg asked, "Are you at all concerned about the new Jan. 6 committee finding you liable for that day?"

Pelosi’s handlers led her away from the reporter, who asked one more question: "Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?"

The question prompted Pelosi to whirl around and point directly at her.

"Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?" she asked.

As Pelosi walked away, Steinberg replied, "The American people want to know. We still have questions. Thank you."

House Republicans issued a report in 2022 accusing Pelosi and other top-ranking Democratic officials of not having adequately prepared the Capitol for violence on Jan. 6.

The original Jan. 6 House committee was formed in 2021 and ultimately referred Trump for prosecution on multiple counts over the course of an 18-month investigation. Only two Republicans were on the committee: Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who have both since left Congress.

The committee held televised hearings in 2022 that received widespread media attention and concluded the riot was the result of Trump's conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Democrats have accused the newly formed committee in the GOP-majority House of trying to rewrite history about the riot, which led to Trump's second impeachment and remains a topic of fierce partisan debate.

Steinberg did not reply to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.