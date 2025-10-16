Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Johnson says 'Marxists' run Democratic Party as government shutdown heads into next week

Senate Democrats struck down the GOP bill to reopen government a 10th time Thursday before leaving for a long weekend

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram sits down with House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark Video

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram sits down with House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram sits down with House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark to speak about the government shutdown position and leadership in the Democratic Party.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accused the Democratic Party of being taken over by far-left "Marxists" on Day 16 of the federal government shutdown.

The leader of the House of Representatives was visibly frustrated while speaking to reporters on Thursday, accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrat leaders of prolonging the fiscal standoff for political gain.

"This is not your grandfather's Democratic Party. It truly has become the far-left, Marxist-left, that are running that whole operation. And it has real effects on real people," Johnson said.

Senate Democrats have now rejected Republicans' federal funding plan 10 times.

JOHNSON RAISES STAKES ON SCHUMER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BARRELS INTO WEEK 3

a split image of Speaker Mike Johnson and Leader Chuck Schumer

Speaker Mike Johnson canceled House votes for a third straight week in a bid to put pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the government shutdown. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo; Allison Robbert/AP Photo)

Republicans put forward last month a seven-week extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 funding levels, called a continuing resolution (CR), aimed at giving congressional negotiators more time to strike a long-term deal for FY2026.

But Democrats in the House and Senate were infuriated by being sidelined in those talks. Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said their caucuses would not accept any deal that does not include serious healthcare concessions, at least extending COVID-19 pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of this year.

Johnson and Republicans have accused Schumer of kowtowing to pressure by progressives after he was key to helping the same funding bill pass the Senate in March, avoiding a shutdown earlier this year. That move saw Schumer face a barrage of attacks from his left flank.

SCREAMING MATCH ERUPTS BETWEEN HAKEEM JEFFRIES, MIKE LAWLER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CHAOS CONTINUES

John Thune talking to reporters

Sen. Majority Leader John Thune speaks with reporters near his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 18, 2025. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo)

"The only explanation for this is that Chuck Schumer does not want to face the heat and the scrutiny and the abuse that he took in March for doing the right, responsible thing by the far-left voices in his party," Johnson said.

He said the "voices of the party" were Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as well as New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

"Look, Mamdani is on a path, shockingly, sadly, frighteningly, to become the elected mayor of the largest city in America, the once-cradle of capitalism. There is a Marxist rise in the Democratic Party," Johnson said.

"The old guard — and I'm saying old guard, Chuck Schumer has been here for 44 years — he is not the flavor of the month, and he knows that he's going to get a challenge. If it's not AOC, it'll be another disciple of Mamdani or somebody like that."

Zohran Mamdani interviews on Fox News

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani speaks during an interview on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Fox News in New York City, Oct. 15, 2025. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said Democrats "have to stand for the farthest-left ideas, socialism, communism, Marxism, right now to be in favor in the Democratic Party."

Schumer, in turn, has criticized Johnson for his decision to keep the House in recess while the Senate's fiscal standoff continues.

"Republican leaders, especially Speaker Johnson, continue to dig in. The speaker has now kept the House Republicans on vacation for three weeks, as if they can make the issue go away by letting House Republicans hide. Well, the American people don't have time for Republican inaction," Schumer said Wednesday.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue