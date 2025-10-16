Secretary of Education points out that the government shutdown shows her department is unneeded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the partial government shutdown persists amid partisan gridlock in Washington D.C., Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon pointed out that the shutdown demonstrates that her department is not necessary.

She noted that schools are still functioning.

"The Democrat government shutdown has forced agencies to evaluate what federal responsibilities are truly critical for the American people. Two weeks in, millions of American students are still going to school, teachers are getting paid, and schools are operating as normal. It confirms what the President has said: the federal Department of Education is unnecessary, and we should return education to the states," McMahon noted in a post on X.

"The Department has taken additional steps to better reach American students and families and root out the education bureaucracy that has burdened states and educators with unnecessary oversight," she continued.

"No education funding is impacted by the RIF, including funding for special education, and the clean CR supported by the Trump Administration will provide states and schools the funding they need to support all students."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the department.

Trump said during a speech at the time that "the department's useful functions … Pell Grants, Title I funding, resources for children with disabilities and special needs, will be preserved, fully preserved."

He said that they would be shifted to different agencies and departments.

"But beyond these core necessities, my administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department," he noted.

"The Secretary of Education shall, to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely," the president's March executive order declared, in part.