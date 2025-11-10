Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mike Johnson eyes Wednesday vote, shutdown end near

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-Top Dem Gov accuses JD Vance of "betraying" his home Appalachia with SNAP fight

-Dem senator reveals deal that secured shutdown's fate — says it was 'worth it' to stop federal layoffs

-New Hampshire governor recruits NYC business owners fleeing Mamdani 'regime'

Mike Johnson eyes Wednesday vote with end of government shutdown in sight

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is anticipating the House could vote to end the government shutdown as early as Wednesday, Fox News Digital is told.

The House GOP leader held a lawmaker-only call late on Monday morning where he urged Republicans to return to Washington as soon as possible for what is expected to be just a single day of voting before a full session week begins on Nov. 17.

"We're going to plan on voting, on being here, at least by Wednesday," Johnson said, Fox News Digital was told. "It is possible that things could shift a little bit later in the week, but right now we think we're on track for a vote on Wednesday. So we need you here."…READ MORE.
 

mike johnson at the podium

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., briefs the media on the timeline to possibly end the government shutdown in the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, Nov. 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

White House

'FEAR MACHINE': FDA moves to lift ‘black box’ warnings from hormone therapies for menopause symptoms

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary speaks at a press conference with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about regulatory action on illegal opioid-related products.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announce warning letters to companies selling products with 7-hydroxymitragynine during a news conference at HHS headquarters in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

TESTING TUG-OF-WAR: Democrats fight to block Trump’s 'reckless and unnecessary' call to restart nuclear testing

'LIPSTICK ON A PIG': WATCHDOG: How universities are rebranding DEI to skirt Trump's crackdown

DEI protesters at rally

Protesters hold placards during a rally for safe Centre County public schools. The rally was held in response to an event called "School Board Boot Camp" hosted by Chuck Mason.  (Getty Images)

World Stage

CROSSED THE LINE: Chinese diplomat threatens to cut off new Japanese PM's head over Taiwan comments

trump and japan pm sanae takaichi

President Donald Trump, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MOSCOW'S GAME: Russia’s Lavrov says he is ready to meet Rubio but won’t budge on Ukraine terms

Capitol Hill

CHECK-IN CHAOS: Shutdown may be ending but flight disruptions are far from over, here’s what the numbers show

Glenn Ivey stands in a hallway

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - 2025/05/26: Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland) speaks during a press conference to share insights from his visit to El Salvador to inquire about his constituent Mr. Kilmar Armando Ábrego García. While in El Salvador he met human rights defenders and community leaders. A Salvadoran living legally in the US, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was deported on March 15, 2025. On April 10th the US Supreme Court ruled unanimously that his deportation was illegal. He is imprisoned in El Salvador's maximum security Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), despite never having been charged with nor convicted of a crime in either country. Human rights advocates and lawmakers are calling for his release and return to the US. (Photo by Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Camilo Freedman/Getty)

GAVELED DOWN: Democrats attempt last-ditch effort to save Obamacare subsidies as shutdown end draws near

CHANGING OF GUARD: Another House Dem drops out of 2026 rat race as party faces generational reckoning

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Senate hopes to blow through procedural hurdles in bid to reopen government

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., readies to speak with reporters.

Senate Democrats mulled offers from Republicans on a way out of the government shutdown, but have yet to land on a final play call as the closure blasts through record-breaking territory.  (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

ON THE HOUSE: House conservative leader gives blessing to Senate shutdown deal, with 'one caveat'

GROUNDED NATION: Johnson orders lawmakers back to DC 'right now' as shutdown sparks travel chaos

People wait in line at a security checkpoint at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on November 6, 2025 in Houston, Texas. 

People wait in line at a security checkpoint at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on November 6, 2025 in Houston, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

DEMS IN CHAOS: Senate vote to end government shutdown ignites Democrat civil war

Across America 

NO REVERSAL: Supreme Court rejects appeal from county clerk who sought to overturn same-sex marriage decision

FEDS VS SANCTUARY: Portland-area county declares state of emergency over ICE activity, as police probed for helping DHS

FPS ICE officer at gate in Oregon

A Federal Protective Service police officer guards the gate of a ICE facility in Portland, Oregon (REUTERS/John Rudoff)

DRAWN CONNECTIONS: Mamdani’s wife’s ‘student sketchbook’ art is Hunter Biden effect all over again, says US artist

ELECTION UPHEAVEL: Every county in blue state shifted farther to the left in latest high-stakes election: data

Ocean City, New Jersey, visitors walk on the boardwalk

Every county in New Jersey shifted farther to the left in the 2025 gubernatorial election compared to the 2021 election, data show. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BOUNDARY BRAWL: Judge set to choose new congressional map in fight that could reshape House control

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

