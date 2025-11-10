Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mike Johnson eyes Wednesday vote, shutdown end near

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Top Dem Gov accuses JD Vance of "betraying" his home Appalachia with SNAP fight

-Dem senator reveals deal that secured shutdown's fate — says it was 'worth it' to stop federal layoffs

-New Hampshire governor recruits NYC business owners fleeing Mamdani 'regime'

Mike Johnson eyes Wednesday vote with end of government shutdown in sight

Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., is anticipating the House could vote to end the government shutdown as early as Wednesday, Fox News Digital is told.

The House GOP leader held a lawmaker-only call late on Monday morning where he urged Republicans to return to Washington as soon as possible for what is expected to be just a single day of voting before a full session week begins on Nov. 17.

"We're going to plan on voting, on being here, at least by Wednesday," Johnson said, Fox News Digital was told. "It is possible that things could shift a little bit later in the week, but right now we think we're on track for a vote on Wednesday. So we need you here."…READ MORE.



White House

'FEAR MACHINE': FDA moves to lift ‘black box’ warnings from hormone therapies for menopause symptoms

TESTING TUG-OF-WAR: Democrats fight to block Trump’s 'reckless and unnecessary' call to restart nuclear testing

'LIPSTICK ON A PIG': WATCHDOG: How universities are rebranding DEI to skirt Trump's crackdown

World Stage

CROSSED THE LINE: Chinese diplomat threatens to cut off new Japanese PM's head over Taiwan comments

MOSCOW'S GAME: Russia’s Lavrov says he is ready to meet Rubio but won’t budge on Ukraine terms

Capitol Hill

CHECK-IN CHAOS: Shutdown may be ending but flight disruptions are far from over, here’s what the numbers show

GAVELED DOWN: Democrats attempt last-ditch effort to save Obamacare subsidies as shutdown end draws near

CHANGING OF GUARD: Another House Dem drops out of 2026 rat race as party faces generational reckoning

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Senate hopes to blow through procedural hurdles in bid to reopen government

ON THE HOUSE: House conservative leader gives blessing to Senate shutdown deal, with 'one caveat'

GROUNDED NATION: Johnson orders lawmakers back to DC 'right now' as shutdown sparks travel chaos

DEMS IN CHAOS: Senate vote to end government shutdown ignites Democrat civil war

Across America

NO REVERSAL: Supreme Court rejects appeal from county clerk who sought to overturn same-sex marriage decision

FEDS VS SANCTUARY: Portland-area county declares state of emergency over ICE activity, as police probed for helping DHS

DRAWN CONNECTIONS: Mamdani’s wife’s ‘student sketchbook’ art is Hunter Biden effect all over again, says US artist

ELECTION UPHEAVEL: Every county in blue state shifted farther to the left in latest high-stakes election: data

BOUNDARY BRAWL: Judge set to choose new congressional map in fight that could reshape House control