Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mike Johnson eyes Wednesday vote, shutdown end near

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Top Dem Gov accuses JD Vance of "betraying" his home Appalachia with SNAP fight
-Dem senator reveals deal that secured shutdown's fate — says it was 'worth it' to stop federal layoffs
-New Hampshire governor recruits NYC business owners fleeing Mamdani 'regime'
Mike Johnson eyes Wednesday vote with end of government shutdown in sight
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is anticipating the House could vote to end the government shutdown as early as Wednesday, Fox News Digital is told.
The House GOP leader held a lawmaker-only call late on Monday morning where he urged Republicans to return to Washington as soon as possible for what is expected to be just a single day of voting before a full session week begins on Nov. 17.
"We're going to plan on voting, on being here, at least by Wednesday," Johnson said, Fox News Digital was told. "It is possible that things could shift a little bit later in the week, but right now we think we're on track for a vote on Wednesday. So we need you here."…READ MORE.
White House
'FEAR MACHINE': FDA moves to lift ‘black box’ warnings from hormone therapies for menopause symptoms
TESTING TUG-OF-WAR: Democrats fight to block Trump’s 'reckless and unnecessary' call to restart nuclear testing
'LIPSTICK ON A PIG': WATCHDOG: How universities are rebranding DEI to skirt Trump's crackdown
World Stage
CROSSED THE LINE: Chinese diplomat threatens to cut off new Japanese PM's head over Taiwan comments
MOSCOW'S GAME: Russia’s Lavrov says he is ready to meet Rubio but won’t budge on Ukraine terms
Capitol Hill
CHECK-IN CHAOS: Shutdown may be ending but flight disruptions are far from over, here’s what the numbers show
GAVELED DOWN: Democrats attempt last-ditch effort to save Obamacare subsidies as shutdown end draws near
CHANGING OF GUARD: Another House Dem drops out of 2026 rat race as party faces generational reckoning
SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Senate hopes to blow through procedural hurdles in bid to reopen government
ON THE HOUSE: House conservative leader gives blessing to Senate shutdown deal, with 'one caveat'
GROUNDED NATION: Johnson orders lawmakers back to DC 'right now' as shutdown sparks travel chaos
DEMS IN CHAOS: Senate vote to end government shutdown ignites Democrat civil war
Across America
NO REVERSAL: Supreme Court rejects appeal from county clerk who sought to overturn same-sex marriage decision
FEDS VS SANCTUARY: Portland-area county declares state of emergency over ICE activity, as police probed for helping DHS
DRAWN CONNECTIONS: Mamdani’s wife’s ‘student sketchbook’ art is Hunter Biden effect all over again, says US artist
ELECTION UPHEAVEL: Every county in blue state shifted farther to the left in latest high-stakes election: data
BOUNDARY BRAWL: Judge set to choose new congressional map in fight that could reshape House control
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.