Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Jeffrey Epstein

Trump considers legal action against Michael Wolff and Epstein estate after latest document release

Trump says latest document dump absolves him of any wrongdoing

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public Video

Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public

Fox News correspondent David Spunt breaks down what is being learned from the latest Epstein files release from the Department of Justice on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against author Michael Wolff and the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, insisting a newly released trove of Epstein-related files clears him of wrongdoing.

Trump was aboard Air Force One during a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday when he responded to a reporter’s question about the more than 3 million Epstein-related records and personal emails that the Justice Department released Friday.

"It looked like this guy, Wolff, was a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me," Trump said. "I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left, that Wolff, who's a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me, politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear."

Trump said there was a high likelihood that he would sue Wolff and the Epstein estate "because he was conspiring with Wolff to do harm to me politically. That's not a friend."

EXCLUSIVE: EPSTEIN EMAILS RELEASED BY DOJ SAYS NO CRIMINAL OR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT BY TRUMP

President Donald Trump speaking

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In one March 2016 email between Epstein and Wolff that Fox News Digital reviewed, Wolff is encouraging Epstein to come up with an "immediate counter narrative" to James Patterson’s book about him, "Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy."

Author Michael Wolff sitting in TV studio

Author Michael Wolff is seen on the set of NBC's "Today" show prior to an interview about his book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" in New York City, Jan. 5, 2018. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

"You do need an immediate counter narrative to the book," Wolff writes. "I believe Trump offers an ideal opportunity. It’s a chance to make the story about something other than you, while, at the same time, letting you frame your own story."

"Also, becoming anti-Trump gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now," Wolff continues.

Mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot from 2019 after federal authorities filed trafficking charges against him.  (Kypros/Getty Images)

SCHUMER ACCUSES TRUMP ADMIN OF EPSTEIN FILES 'COVER-UP' AMID DOCUMENT DISPUTE

In a February 2016 email previously released, Wolff had suggested to Epstein that the disgraced financier is the "bullet" that could end Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Regarding the latest Epstein document dump, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Digital on Friday that "in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department is expected to release more than 3 million pages of records from the files Friday, Blanche said. 

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue