Trump considers legal action against Michael Wolff and Epstein estate after latest document release

President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against author Michael Wolff and the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, insisting a newly released trove of Epstein-related files clears him of wrongdoing.

Trump was aboard Air Force One during a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday when he responded to a reporter’s question about the more than 3 million Epstein-related records and personal emails that the Justice Department released Friday.

"It looked like this guy, Wolff, was a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me," Trump said. "I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left, that Wolff, who's a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me, politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear."

Trump said there was a high likelihood that he would sue Wolff and the Epstein estate "because he was conspiring with Wolff to do harm to me politically. That's not a friend."

In one March 2016 email between Epstein and Wolff that Fox News Digital reviewed, Wolff is encouraging Epstein to come up with an "immediate counter narrative" to James Patterson’s book about him, "Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy."

"You do need an immediate counter narrative to the book," Wolff writes. "I believe Trump offers an ideal opportunity. It’s a chance to make the story about something other than you, while, at the same time, letting you frame your own story."

"Also, becoming anti-Trump gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now," Wolff continues.

In a February 2016 email previously released, Wolff had suggested to Epstein that the disgraced financier is the "bullet" that could end Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Regarding the latest Epstein document dump, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Digital on Friday that "in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims."

The Justice Department is expected to release more than 3 million pages of records from the files Friday, Blanche said.

