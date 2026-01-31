Noem touts TSA success after thousands with terror links barred from flights at major US airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Saturday touted sweeping Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations at Miami International Airport, saying the efforts have played a critical role in protecting U.S. transportation networks.

Speaking at a news conference at the airport, Noem said TSA officers prevented more than 10,000 people with suspected ties to narcoterrorism from traveling over the past year. She added that an additional 85,000 people linked to terrorism or listed on the U.S. terrorism watch list were also stopped from boarding flights.

"What has happened here at this airport is that over the last year they have prevented over 10,000 individuals from traveling that had ties to narcoterrorism, 85,000 individuals that had similar ties to terrorists and to terrorists on the watch list in the United States," Noem said.

Noem also highlighted Miami International Airport’s human trafficking unit, which conducted more than 2,200 inspections in the past year. Those efforts resulted in 24 arrests related to child exploitation.

The unit also confiscated 85 firearms from travelers — 82 of them loaded at the time of discovery, according to Noem.

"It's incredible the work that they have done to keep people safe, which is the mission that the Department of Homeland Security seeks to do every single day," Noem said.

One of the busiest airports in the world, Miami International employs more than 1,700 TSA officers and serves an average of 70,000 passengers per day. Officials recently screened nearly 100,000 travelers in a single day, setting a new record on Jan. 4. More than 25 million passengers traveled through the airport in 2025, Noem said.

As travel continues to surge, Noem pointed to a $9 billion airport modernization project aimed at strengthening security. TSA is contributing $100 million to the effort, alongside DHS’s previously announced $1 billion nationwide investment in upgraded security technology.

Planned upgrades include expanded canine units, advanced computed tomography scanners, and enhanced imaging systems.

Noem said the investments are especially critical as the U.S. prepares to host major global events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

"That billion dollars will make sure that we continue to keep America safe," Noem said.

During the event, Noem was also asked about the possible release of body camera footage related to Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and licensed concealed-carry holder who was killed this month during an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

"The FBI is leading the investigation, and as it goes forward, that will be at their discretion," she said.

Addressing the upcoming expiration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, Noem said the program was never intended to be permanent and accused the Biden administration of abusing it.

"Any individual who is from a country where TPS is expiring has an opportunity to appeal that and to look at other programs that they may qualify for, and they have a number of months to do that," Noem said. "They should reach out to the State Department, they should reach out to the Department of Homeland Security, and we will help them with that."

