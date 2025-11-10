Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Women's Health

FDA moves to lift ‘black box’ warnings from hormone therapies for menopause symptoms

HHS and FDA officials say the labels instilled fear in women

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary makes an announcement about his agency’s intent to remove the "black box" warnings from hormone replacement therapy for menopause.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it is initiating the removal of "black box" warning labels from hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products used to ease menopause symptoms, a move Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said is backed by decades of research on the therapy’s benefits and clinical trials that do not support earlier fears linking it to higher breast cancer mortality.

Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said at a press conference alongside Makary on Monday that the so-called "black box" labels, the strongest warnings for prescription drugs the agency can require, were designed to "frighten women and to silence doctors."

"It warned of diseases and dangers that the data simply did not support. Bureaucrats at the FDA reacted out of fear, not gold standard science. And instead of correcting the record, the medical establishment doubled down in groupthink," said Kennedy. "The consequences have been devastating."

A picture of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announce warning letters to companies selling products with 7-hydroxymitragynine during a news conference at HHS headquarters in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2025. (Sauk Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Makary added that a 2002 study known as the Women’s Health Initiative — which fueled concerns about hormone therapy and breast cancer — was "misrepresented and created a fear machine."

He wrote in a Monday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal hours before the official announcement that HRT, which "consists of estrogen and progesterone (or estrogen alone for women who have had a hysterectomy)," is a "breakthrough for many women."

"It alleviates the short-term symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings and weight gain, and when started within 10 years of menopause it has underappreciated long-term health benefits that even doctors may not be familiar with."

Conceptual image showing medication symbolizing hormone replacement treatment.

Hormone replacement therapy, used to manage menopause symptoms by supplementing hormones the body no longer produces sufficiently.

The "black box" warnings, which were first added in 2003, were based on misinterpreted data and discouraged millions of women from using HRT, according to the FDA commissioner.

Makary highlighted a 1991 UC San Diego review that found HRT may reduce fatal coronary events by about 50% and a 1996 study from the University of Southern California that found women using estrogen replacement therapy had a 35% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease compared with nonusers.

FDA commissioner announces two new drugs for the treatment of menopausal symptoms Video

Kelly Casperson, a board-certified urologist, said at the HHS event that the FDA’s step to remove the "black box" warning label would help "correct decades of misleading guidance."

"The FDA's decision to remove the box warning is not just regulatory," she said. "It's revolutionary."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

