Chinese diplomat threatens to cut off new Japanese PM's head over Taiwan comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chinese consul general in Japan threatened to decapitate the nation’s new prime minister over her comments in defense of Taiwan, prompting outrage in Tokyo and underscoring the rising tension between the two regional powers.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last month, told a parliamentary committee Friday that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan would likely create a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan — one that could compel Tokyo to deploy its Self-Defense Forces in response. The democratically governed island sits just 60 miles from Japanese territory.

Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, fired back in a since-deleted X post on Sunday: "That filthy neck that barged in on its own — I’ve got no choice but to cut it off without a moment’s hesitation. Are you prepared for that?"

Japan’s government condemned the statement, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara calling it "extremely inappropriate" and confirming that Tokyo had lodged a formal protest with Beijing. Kihara said Xue had made "multiple" inflammatory remarks in the past and urged China to take disciplinary action.

JAPAN POISED FOR FIRST FEMALE PRIME MINISTER AFTER RULING PARTY ELECTS SANAE TAKAICHI AS NEW LEADER

China instead appeared to defend the diplomat. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters Monday that Xue’s words came in response to Takaichi’s "wrongful and dangerous" comments, which he said misrepresented China’s position on Taiwan. Lin accused Japan of "refusing to face up to its historical responsibilities" and warned Tokyo not to interfere in "internal Chinese affairs."

Takaichi later told reporters her comments were "hypothetical" and said she would refrain from making similar remarks in the future.

CHINA LAUNCHES THIRD AIRCRAFT CARRIER AS XI PUSHES MILITARY MODERNIZATION AGAINST US INFLUENCE

The episode threatens to strain already fraught relations between Asia’s two largest economies. Takaichi, a nationalist known for her hawkish views on China and close ties with Washington, has sought to deepen defense cooperation with the Trump administration. She has pledged to push Japan’s long-stagnant defense spending above 1% of GDP and to play a more assertive role in maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. defense officials have long argued that Japan’s participation would be critical in any potential conflict over Taiwan, which Beijing sees as its own.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara said that while the intent of the post was "not entirely clear" Xue’s remarks were "extremely inappropriate." He said Xue had made multiple inappropriate statements and Japan has asked Beijing to take action.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the post was deleted, China backed up Xue. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a news conference on Monday his words were in response to Takaichi's "wrongful and dangerous" remarks on Taiwan, urging Tokyo to "take a hard look at its historical responsibilities."

Takaichi said on Monday her comments were "hypothetical" and she would refrain from making them again.

The consulate in Osaka could not immediately be reached for comment.