Shutdown nears an end, but flight delays and cancellations keep piling up, data shows

As the gridlock on Capitol Hill loosens its grip and the government shutdown nears a resolution, the effects on the nation’s air travel system highlight the fragility of critical infrastructure during political standoffs.

As the shutdown dragged on, its ripple effects spread across the nation’s air network, fueling a steady climb in flight delays and cancellations by early November.

The crisis hit an agency already under pressure.

Even before the shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration was grappling with a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.

With Congress deadlocked, about 13,000 controllers and 50,000 TSA agents are working without pay.

That strain has only deepened as nationwide staffing shortages disrupt air travel, causing tens of thousands of delays and affecting at least 3.2 million passengers, according to airline estimates.

Major hubs like Chicago O'Hare, Newark Liberty in New Jersey and Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta have seen the brunt of flight delays and cancellations among the 30 core U.S. airports, according to FlightAware data.

In Chicago alone, more than 1,400 flights were delayed and nearly 500 canceled on Sunday, according to the aviation tracking website.

Of the four major airlines analyzed — Southwest, United, American and Delta — Southwest logged the most flight delays nationwide this week, while Delta recorded the highest number of cancellations, according to FlightAware data.

On Monday, the aviation tracking website FlightAware reported nearly 3,830 delayed flights and more than 1,650 cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S.

As lawmakers work to finalize a deal to reopen the government, aviation officials warn that the effects of the shutdown won’t disappear overnight.

Rebuilding schedules, restoring staffing levels, and regaining public confidence could take weeks, a reminder of just how quickly political gridlock can bring the nation’s airways to a standstill.