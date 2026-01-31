White House touts Trump’s ‘bold vision’ for towering Independence Arch for America 250

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is pushing plans for a massive triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., a project the White House says will become one of the most iconic landmarks in the world as critics warn the structure could visually dominate nearby memorials, including the Lincoln Memorial.

The White House defended the proposal in a statement to Fox News Digital, describing the monument as a central part of Trump’s legacy and vision ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

"The Arch is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said. "President Trump’s bold vision will be imprinted upon the fabric of America and be felt by generations to come. His successes will continue to give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves."

The renewed attention follows reporting by The Washington Post, which said that Trump has expressed a preference for an Independence Arch that could rise as high as 250 feet, a scale that would dramatically alter the skyline near Arlington Memorial Bridge.

PHOTOS: THE MAKING OF TRUMP’S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM, A LOOK AT THE CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS

For comparison, the White House stands roughly 70 feet, while the Lincoln Memorial rises to about 100 feet. A 250-foot structure would tower over both.

Trump fueled fresh speculation earlier this month when he shared a series of renderings of a classical triumphal arch on his Truth Social account on Jan. 23. The images showed multiple design variations inspired by classical European-style arches like the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, featuring massive columns, wide central openings and ornate detailing.

The president has also displayed scale models of the proposed monument at White House events in recent months, showcasing his personal involvement in shaping the project’s design and placement.

TRUMP ADMIN DEFENDS WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM AS NATIONAL SECURITY MATTER

Trump has publicly discussed the idea since late last year, when he said construction on an Arc de Triomphe-style monument commemorating America’s 250th anniversary could begin within two months.

Trump said construction had not yet begun but suggested the project would move quickly.

"It hasn’t started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months. It’ll be great. Everyone loves it," Trump told Politico during a phone call from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

"They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch," he added.

The monument would be funded privately, using leftover donations from the White House ballroom project, Fox News Digital previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Key details surrounding the project have not yet been finalized. The White House has not released specifics on the monument’s cost, approval process, exact location or final height, and construction has not yet begun.

Some architects and historians cited by The Washington Post have raised questions about placing a monument of that scale near Memorial Circle, saying it could affect historic sightlines, and the character of the area.



Fox News Digital's Alex Koch and Amanda Macias contributed to this reporting.