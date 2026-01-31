Trump claims Minnesota fraud exceeds $19B, faults Biden administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Saturday ripped Democratic leaders over the massive welfare and daycare fraud scandal in Minnesota, escalating his long-running feuds with Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he called a "scammer," and Gov. Tim Walz, whom he labeled either corrupt or incompetent.

"The Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 Billion Dollars originally projected," Trump wrote in an early-morning Truth Social post. "The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it."

Trump then zeroed in on Omar and Walz, whom he has clashed with repeatedly over the years.

"'Scammer' Ilhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia," Trump wrote.

"'Governor' Waltz [sic] is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Omar in speeches and social media posts, mocking her, accusing her of being a "fraud," and suggesting she should be removed from the United States. He has also accused Omar of committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother — a claim Omar has repeatedly denied.

Earlier this week, after Omar was sprayed with a substance during a Minneapolis town hall, Trump suggested without evidence that she may have staged the incident, again calling her a "fraud."

Omar, meanwhile, has said that each time Trump uses what she calls "hateful rhetoric" about her and the Somali community, the number of death threats against her increases. Last month, she described Trump as a "racist," "bigot," "xenophobic," and "Islamophobic" in response to his attacks.

Dozens of people — many of them Somali-born or Somali American — have been prosecuted in Minnesota in recent years in connection with large-scale welfare fraud schemes involving food assistance and autism services. Federal prosecutors have alleged the schemes stole hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayer-funded programs. Separate investigations have also examined alleged fraud in the state’s daycare system.

Trump and Walz have clashed on multiple occasions since Walz became Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, with Trump repeatedly tying the governor to Minnesota’s fraud scandals and accusing him of failed leadership.

Those attacks have intensified as investigations into the fraud have continued.

In a previous Truth Social post, Trump used an offensive slur to insult Walz, prompting public condemnation and a sharp political feud.