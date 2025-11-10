Another House Dem drops out of 2026 rat race as party faces generational reckoning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Continuing a trend of retiring figures in the 119th Congress, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., announced that she will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

"I made a commitment years ago to always lead the charge on behalf of those I represent, and I believe I have fulfilled that commitment to the very best of my abilities. I have always stood on the front lines in the fight for principled progressive policies," Coleman said in a post on X.

"While I am not seeking re-election, there is still more to be done in my last year in public office. I absolutely intend to continue serving my constituents in the 12th District straight through to the last day of my term."

Coleman has represented New Jersey since 2015 and before that served the Garden State as a state legislator from 1998 until her arrival in Congress. She last won re-election in 2024 in a 61.2%-36.4% victory over Republican challenger Darius Mayfield.

Even without the advantage of incumbency, Republicans are unlikely to capture New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

Coleman, 80, is just the most recent lawmaker to announce retirements among Democrats, marking a changing tide in the composition of the party’s more senior membership. Her announcement follows that of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who, at age 85, similarly announced last week she would not pursue re-election in 2026.

Other notable Democrats leaving Congress next year include Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. — ages 80 and 78 respectively.

Questions about age have persisted on Capitol Hill as — across both parties — figures like Pelosi and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pose questions about how far legislators should push their public service. McConnell, who led Republicans as Senate Majority Leader, will also not pursue reelection.

Coleman said she believed she needed to step down to make way for new figures in the party.

"I believe now is the time to pass the torch to the next leader who will continue leading this charge," Coleman said.