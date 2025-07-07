Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump to meet with Netanyahu

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After setback to Iran's nuclear program, Trump expected to leverage military support in Netanyahu meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday, just over two weeks after Washington levied strikes against Iran’s nuclear program in support of a previous military operation carried out by Jerusalem.

But even as the pair appear to be relishing the reported success of the missions — which the Pentagon last week said had set back Tehran’s nuclear program by up to two years — several security issues remain on the table.

Here’s what to expect from the talks Monday… READ MORE.

White House

SPENDING STANDOFF: Trump's $5 trillion debt ceiling strategy could force Democrats to the negotiating table

FAILING UP: Liberal critics question why architect of failed Biden foreign policy is advising ‘Project 2029’

'HONORABLE AMERICANS': Border agent ambush shows Dems need to 'tone down rhetoric,' White House says, pushing AOC to meet with ICE

'DEPRAVED LIE': White House blasts Schumer, Democrats for 'depraved lie' blaming Trump for Texas flash flood

FAMILY FIRST: Hunter Biden helped make campaign decisions, was major fixture in father's orbit, author says

World Stage

SUMMIT SHOWDOWN: Trump threatens additional 10% tariffs on "anti-American" BRICS nations

Capitol Hill

COURT IN SESSION: Judge to rule on motion to dismiss in high-stakes Abrego Garcia case hearing

XINIS BRINGS HEAT: Judge Xinis grills Trump lawyers over plans to deport Abrego Garcia in high-profile hearing

GAME ON: The battle over the "big, beautiful bill" moves from Capitol Hill to the campaign trail

REGIME RESET: Sen. Steve Daines says regime change is the best long-term plan in Iran

NEW CHAPTER?: Outgoing GOP Rep. Don Bacon expresses interest in presidency, governorship

DANGEROUS LANGUAGE: Homan warns Democrats about anti-ICE rhetoric, says it is only a matter of time before agents are attacked

Across America

SUPREME DECISION: What key battleground state Supreme Court's rejection of congressional redistricting lawsuits means for midterms

MOVE SPARKS BUZZ: Gavin Newsom is making a strategic visit to a key primary state, raising eyebrows

'SHAMEFUL': Dems, media hijack devastating Texas flooding to push 'shameful' climate change, anti-Trump narrative