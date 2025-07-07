White House blasts Schumer, Democrats for 'depraved lie' blaming Trump for Texas flash flood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Democrats and members of the media who have sought to blame President Donald Trump for the death toll from the flash flooding in Texas on Monday.

Leavitt called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in particular, accusing him of spreading "falsehoods." She then gave a timeline of warnings issued by the National Weather Service in the days and hours before the deadly flooding, which claimed the lives of at least 91 people, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"We have seen many falsehoods pushed by Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer and some members of the media. Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning," Leavitt said.

"Here are the facts. In the lead-up to this tragic national disaster, the National Weather Service did its job. Despite unprecedented rainfall, the NWS executed timely and precise forecasts and warnings," she added, highlighting a flood watch and press briefings conducted by the NWS in the region on July 3rd.

NEW JERSEY COAST GUARD SWIMMER RESCUES NEARLY 200 PEOPLE IN DEADLY TEXAS FLASH FLOODS

"Flash flood warnings were also issued on the night if July 3rd and the morning of July 4th, giving preliminary lead time of more than three hours before flash flood conditions occurred," she added.

TEXAS FLOODING KILLS MORE THAN 80 AS SEARCH CONTINUES FOR DOZENS OF PEOPLE

Schumer demanded an investigation into various vacancies within NWS in Texas related to warning coordination.

"These are the experts responsible for modeling storm impacts, monitoring rising water levels, issuing flood warnings, and coordinating directly with local emergency managers about when to warn the public and issue evacuation orders," Schumer said, speaking of the vacant roles.

"To put it plainly: they help save lives," he added.

Leavitt announced that Trump himself would be visiting Texas later this week, but she did not offer specific details.

TEXAS SUMMER CAMP EVACUATED 70 STAYING NEAR RIVER AHEAD OF FLOODING: 'SAW IT COMING'

"May God bless the great people of Texas—especially the parents who have lost their children. President Trump loves you. We are praying for you, and he will be traveling to see you later this week," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meteorologists say the Texas flooding was driven by a slow-moving storm system that dumped several inches of rain in a matter of hours, overwhelming local waterways and catching many off guard despite flash flood warnings.