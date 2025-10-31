Fox News Politics Newsletter: Johnson warns against Trump’s ‘nuclear’ shutdown demand

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
Johnson warns against Trump's demand for Senate to go 'nuclear' to end shutdown
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned against President Donald Trump's demand for the Senate to invoke the "nuclear option" to end the government shutdown.
Johnson was asked during his Friday press conference about a late-night Truth Social post in which Trump demanded the Senate get rid of the filibuster and its 60-vote threshold to ram through the GOP's federal funding bill by a simple majority.
"Look, I'll just say this in general, as I've said many times about the filibuster, it's not my call. I don't have a say in this. It's a Senate chamber issue," Johnson said. "But the filibuster has traditionally been viewed as a very important safeguard. If the shoe was on the other foot, I don't think our team would like it."…READ MORE.
White House
World Stage
Capitol Hill
Across America
