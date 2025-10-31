Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Johnson warns against Trump’s ‘nuclear’ shutdown demand

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-‘Scary Movie’ Jay Jones: GOP turns Democratic AG hopeful’s scandals into Halloween costumes

-GOP hopeful warns socialist mayoral candidate in Minneapolis is a 'copy-paste' of Mamdani

-As Congress grows older, debate heats up over when to step aside

Johnson warns against Trump's demand for Senate to go 'nuclear' to end shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned against President Donald Trump's demand for the Senate to invoke the "nuclear option" to end the government shutdown.

Johnson was asked during his Friday press conference about a late-night Truth Social post in which Trump demanded the Senate get rid of the filibuster and its 60-vote threshold to ram through the GOP's federal funding bill by a simple majority.

"Look, I'll just say this in general, as I've said many times about the filibuster, it's not my call. I don't have a say in this. It's a Senate chamber issue," Johnson said. "But the filibuster has traditionally been viewed as a very important safeguard. If the shoe was on the other foot, I don't think our team would like it."…READ MORE.
 

A split image of Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson, left, and President Donald Trump, right, are both pushing Senate Democrats to end the government shutdown. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

SNAP SHOWDOWN: Two judges rule Trump admin must keep SNAP benefits in place as shutdown drags on

TOXIC WATERS END: Trump EPA slashes 12 years off sewage cleanup crisis that has rocked California for decades

Imperial Beach in San Diego

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer patrols in a truck along the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Imperial Beach, San Diego Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)  (Getty Images)

LICENSE TO VOTE: Former VP Kamala Harris advocates for lowering the voting age

RED WAVE RISING: Trump, Youngkin hold tele-rally for Virginia GOP ticket; presidential Sears endorsement remains withheld
 

Winsome Earle-Sears gives audience a thumbs up at campaign event

Winsome Earle-Sears, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a campaign event at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department in Vienna, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earle-Sears will face off with former Representative Abigail Spanberger this November, giving the state its first female governor. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Al Drago/Getty Images)

World Stage

TABOO TOPIC: Trump and Xi skip Taiwan talk despite years of war preparations

Trump shakes hands with Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

CASH PIPELINE: Bombshell report shows foreign charities dumped billions into US political advocacy groups, 'erode' democracy

Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN STANDOFF: Senate talks show signs of progress as government shutdown grinds into 2nd month

U.S. Capitol

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible on October 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Unearthed records expose Swalwell campaign's 'bizarre inconsistency' in payments to California man

WHO BLINKS FIRST: Johnson raises shutdown stakes on Schumer as food stamp deadline, Obamacare cliff loom

close up photo of ebt/food stamp signin front of a store

SNAP beneficiaries have been outraged on social media by the government shutdown affecting their grocery perks starting next month, (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Across America 

IN THE BALANCE: Cuomo picks up endorsements, rises in polls as comeback campaign nears finish line

Andrew Cuomo

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo visits "Mornings With Maria" with host Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network on Oct. 29, 2025 in New York City.  (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

HIDING THE TRUTH: Alvin Bragg dodges mentioning signature Trump case as he campaigns for DA re-election

'DISAPPOINTED': Dem appointed supreme court justice in hot seat over politically charged Halloween display

Political Halloween signs at Maryland Supreme Court Justice home

Politically charged Halloween decorations with the messages, "RIP Freedom of Speech" and "Here lies the Constitution" on display at the home of Maryland Supreme Court Justice Peter Killough. (Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue