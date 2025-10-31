Fox News Politics Newsletter: Johnson warns against Trump’s ‘nuclear’ shutdown demand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-‘Scary Movie’ Jay Jones: GOP turns Democratic AG hopeful’s scandals into Halloween costumes

-GOP hopeful warns socialist mayoral candidate in Minneapolis is a 'copy-paste' of Mamdani

-As Congress grows older, debate heats up over when to step aside

Johnson warns against Trump's demand for Senate to go 'nuclear' to end shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned against President Donald Trump's demand for the Senate to invoke the "nuclear option" to end the government shutdown.

Johnson was asked during his Friday press conference about a late-night Truth Social post in which Trump demanded the Senate get rid of the filibuster and its 60-vote threshold to ram through the GOP's federal funding bill by a simple majority.

"Look, I'll just say this in general, as I've said many times about the filibuster, it's not my call. I don't have a say in this. It's a Senate chamber issue," Johnson said. "But the filibuster has traditionally been viewed as a very important safeguard. If the shoe was on the other foot, I don't think our team would like it."…READ MORE.



White House

SNAP SHOWDOWN: Two judges rule Trump admin must keep SNAP benefits in place as shutdown drags on

TOXIC WATERS END: Trump EPA slashes 12 years off sewage cleanup crisis that has rocked California for decades

LICENSE TO VOTE: Former VP Kamala Harris advocates for lowering the voting age

RED WAVE RISING: Trump, Youngkin hold tele-rally for Virginia GOP ticket; presidential Sears endorsement remains withheld



World Stage

TABOO TOPIC: Trump and Xi skip Taiwan talk despite years of war preparations

CASH PIPELINE: Bombshell report shows foreign charities dumped billions into US political advocacy groups, 'erode' democracy

Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN STANDOFF: Senate talks show signs of progress as government shutdown grinds into 2nd month

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Unearthed records expose Swalwell campaign's 'bizarre inconsistency' in payments to California man

WHO BLINKS FIRST: Johnson raises shutdown stakes on Schumer as food stamp deadline, Obamacare cliff loom

Across America

IN THE BALANCE: Cuomo picks up endorsements, rises in polls as comeback campaign nears finish line

HIDING THE TRUTH: Alvin Bragg dodges mentioning signature Trump case as he campaigns for DA re-election

'DISAPPOINTED': Dem appointed supreme court justice in hot seat over politically charged Halloween display