Former VP Kamala Harris advocates for lowering the voting age

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis flatly rejects Kamala Harris' suggestion of lowering the minimum voting age to 16

Kamala Harris calls for a lower voting age Video

Kamala Harris calls for a lower voting age

Former Vice President Kamala Harris advocated for decreasing the voting age to 16. (Credit: Diary of a CEO)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris advocated for decreasing the minimum voting age to 16.

In an interview posted on "The Diary Of A CEO" YouTube channel, Harris declared that she thought "we should reduce voting age to 16."

"I'll tell you why. So, Gen Z, they're age about 13 through 27, they've only known the climate crisis," she said.

KAMALA HARRIS CALLED OUT BY REPORTER IN TENSE INTERVIEW FOR ‘WORLD-CLASS PIVOT’ TO AVOID QUESTION ABOUT BIDEN

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Wiltern Theatre on Sept. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"If they're in high school or college, especially in college, it is very likely that whatever they've chosen as their major for study may not result in an affordable wage. They've coined the term climate anxiety…" she said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to Harris' comments by rejecting her proposal.

DESANTIS SAYS HE WON'T TOLERATE H-1B VISA ‘ABUSE’ IN FLORIDA UNIVERSITIES

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at Florida International University on Sept. 25, 2025, in Miami, Fla. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

"No. Also, suffering from ‘climate anxiety’ is not exactly an argument *for* lowering the voting age," he asserted in a post on X.

While Harris wants to let younger Americans vote, she has previously advocated for raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 years old.

KAMALA HARRIS SUGGESTS BIDEN ‘DIDN’T WANT' DEBATE AGAINST TRUMP, SAYS ‘SOMETHING WAS A LITTLE OFF’

Former VP Harris says Biden didn't want to debate Trump in 2024 Video

"We can’t fail the American people on gun violence anymore. It’s time for the Senate to do something. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Raise the age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks. Let's get this done," a 2022 post on the "Vice President Kamala Harris Archived" X account reads.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

