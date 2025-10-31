Former VP Kamala Harris advocates for lowering the voting age

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris advocated for decreasing the minimum voting age to 16.

In an interview posted on "The Diary Of A CEO" YouTube channel, Harris declared that she thought "we should reduce voting age to 16."

"I'll tell you why. So, Gen Z, they're age about 13 through 27, they've only known the climate crisis," she said.

"If they're in high school or college, especially in college, it is very likely that whatever they've chosen as their major for study may not result in an affordable wage. They've coined the term climate anxiety…" she said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to Harris' comments by rejecting her proposal.

"No. Also, suffering from ‘climate anxiety’ is not exactly an argument *for* lowering the voting age," he asserted in a post on X.

While Harris wants to let younger Americans vote, she has previously advocated for raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 years old.

"We can’t fail the American people on gun violence anymore. It’s time for the Senate to do something. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Raise the age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks. Let's get this done," a 2022 post on the "Vice President Kamala Harris Archived" X account reads.