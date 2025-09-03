Fox News Politics Newsletter: House votes to formalize Epstein probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Bowser pushes police recruitment, says DC needs 'hundreds more' cops as Trump federal takeover nears end

-Duffy expands air traffic control training program to fight nationwide shortage

-Epstein victims press lawmakers to support bill to release hidden files, say Americans will be 'appalled'

House moves to expose Epstein files, authorizes Oversight probe

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution formally authorizing the Oversight Committee's ongoing probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

The legislation also authorized the committee's release of "all unclassified committee records received from the Attorney General, the Secretary of the Treasury, and the Epstein estate, and any other custodians related to the investigation described in this resolution, as well as any written declarations, or other evidence that relates to the investigation described in this resolution," according to its text.

It's a largely symbolic move that's been done to quell a burgeoning war of words in the House over how to pursue transparency in Epstein's case…READ MORE.



White House

DIPLOMATIC SHOWDOWN: Rubio recommends denying visas to Palestinian leaders for UN General Assembly, citing terror support

PRIORITIZING MERIT: 'Good riddance': Hegseth praises Army dumping Biden-era promotion boards aimed at eliminating bias

HEALTH DATA PURGE: Trump admin settles lawsuit, agrees to restore deleted DEI, gender health web pages

EXECUTE OR OUST: Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh challenges president to round of golf

World Stage

POISON PIPELINE: FBI's Operation Box Cutter indicts 22 Chinese nationals and companies for fentanyl precursors

PRESS PUSHBACK: Trump hits back at reporter who said he's taken 'no action' against Russia

Capitol Hill

PLAYING OFFENSE: Thune speaks with Sununu about Senate bid to flip blue seat in key swing state

WELFARE WATCHDOGS: SCOOP: House GOP eyes more Medicaid reforms in second budget reconciliation bill

'IT'S DETESTABLE': Johnson calls Newsom's remark on Catholic school attack 'evil,' 'sick'

ROAD RULES: 'English isn't optional': Senate GOP bill takes aim at illegal immigrant truckers after Florida crash

DEM UNDER FIRE: Rashida Tlaib hit with House censure threat, accused of 'celebrating terrorism' in pro-Palestinian speech

Across America

KEY ENDORSEMENT: Marsha Blackburn lands key conservative endorsement in Tennessee governor's race

DANGER ZONE: 'Rogue states' risk federal funding for illegal immigrant driver's licenses