Fox News Politics Newsletter: House votes to formalize Epstein probe

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Bowser pushes police recruitment, says DC needs 'hundreds more' cops as Trump federal takeover nears end

-Duffy expands air traffic control training program to fight nationwide shortage

-Epstein victims press lawmakers to support bill to release hidden files, say Americans will be 'appalled'

House moves to expose Epstein files, authorizes Oversight probe

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution formally authorizing the Oversight Committee's ongoing probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

The legislation also authorized the committee's release of "all unclassified committee records received from the Attorney General, the Secretary of the Treasury, and the Epstein estate, and any other custodians related to the investigation described in this resolution, as well as any written declarations, or other evidence that relates to the investigation described in this resolution," according to its text.

It's a largely symbolic move that's been done to quell a burgeoning war of words in the House over how to pursue transparency in Epstein's case…READ MORE.
 

James Comer at microphones

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer is leading a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's case. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

White House

DIPLOMATIC SHOWDOWN: Rubio recommends denying visas to Palestinian leaders for UN General Assembly, citing terror support

PRIORITIZING MERIT: 'Good riddance': Hegseth praises Army dumping Biden-era promotion boards aimed at eliminating bias

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Hegseth is also encouraging service members considering participation in the SkillBridge program for on-the-job training with DHS. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)

HEALTH DATA PURGE: Trump admin settles lawsuit, agrees to restore deleted DEI, gender health web pages

EXECUTE OR OUST: Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh challenges president to round of golf

Ryan Wesley Routh looking serious while holding Ukrainian flag

Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

World Stage

POISON PIPELINE: FBI's Operation Box Cutter indicts 22 Chinese nationals and companies for fentanyl precursors

russian president vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian delegation and some officials ahead of the Istanbul talks, on May 14, 2025 in Moscow, Russia.  (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

PRESS PUSHBACK: Trump hits back at reporter who said he's taken 'no action' against Russia

Capitol Hill

PLAYING OFFENSE: Thune speaks with Sununu about Senate bid to flip blue seat in key swing state

WELFARE WATCHDOGS: SCOOP: House GOP eyes more Medicaid reforms in second budget reconciliation bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

'IT'S DETESTABLE': Johnson calls Newsom's remark on Catholic school attack 'evil,' 'sick'

ROAD RULES: 'English isn't optional': Senate GOP bill takes aim at illegal immigrant truckers after Florida crash

Representative Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 2024.  (Getty)

DEM UNDER FIRE: Rashida Tlaib hit with House censure threat, accused of 'celebrating terrorism' in pro-Palestinian speech

Across America 

KEY ENDORSEMENT: Marsha Blackburn lands key conservative endorsement in Tennessee governor's race

Sen. Marsha Blackburn at the 2024 Republican National Convention

 Chair Committee on Platform, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DANGER ZONE: 'Rogue states' risk federal funding for illegal immigrant driver's licenses

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

