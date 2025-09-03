Rashida Tlaib hit with House censure threat, accused of 'celebrating terrorism' in pro-Palestinian speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is facing a GOP-led censure resolution on Wednesday after her fiery remarks at a pro-Palestinian conference.

Tlaib spoke at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit over the weekend, where she condemned both Democrats and Republicans for supporting Israel as its military campaign in Gaza continues.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who introduced the measure, accused Tlaib of "vilifying her colleagues, endangering the lives of Jewish people, and celebrating terrorism."

"Her conduct is beneath that of a civilized person, let alone a member of Congress. I am calling on the House of Representatives to censure her remarks and put Democrats on notice for enabling and cheering on antisemitism in their own party," Carter told Fox News Digital.

The Detroit-area progressive, the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress, targeted the institution itself in her remarks. "Outside of the decaying halls of the empire in Washington, D.C., we are winning. They are scared."

She also brushed off colleagues’ concerns about anti-Israel protests near their offices.

"They are scared. They send me videos and messages of people protesting in front of their district offices, people showing up at their town halls, and I was like, we’re not all related. Those are fellow Americans," Tlaib said. "Maybe you should meet with them and listen."

Carter’s resolution referenced other speakers at the event, tying their rhetoric to Tlaib’s participation.

He pointed to remarks by Aisha Nizar, an activist with the Palestinian Youth Movement, who discussed disrupting the U.S. supply chain for F-35 combat aircraft.

"If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact for our people back home," Nizar said. "We need to be surgical. We need to be strategic. And we need to be bold in our actions. Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in."

Another participant, Nidal Jboor, founder of Doctors Against Genocide, reportedly said of leaders in the U.S., Europe and Israel, "They must be locked up, taken out, neutralized to save children and humanity," according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

It remains unclear how closely Tlaib is tied to those figures, but Carter’s resolution links her speech to past controversies over her criticism of Israel.

"Representative Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly displayed conduct entirely unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives by calling for the destruction of the state of Israel and by dangerously promoting terrorism and extremism, while Israeli and American hostages remain in terrorist captivity," the resolution states.

Carter is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2026.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza — which international organizations warn has created famine conditions — was launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack that killed more than 1,000 people in southern Israel, many of them civilians in their homes.

The conflict has split lawmakers in both parties, with a growing number of Democrats and even some Republicans criticizing the magnitude of Israel's response.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tlaib’s office for comment.