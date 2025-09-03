Marsha Blackburn lands key conservative endorsement in Tennessee governor's race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — A leading conservative organization that has long been a major player in Republican Party primary battles is putting its weight behind GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn as she runs for Tennessee governor.

The Club for Growth PAC is endorsing Blackburn, who is facing off against Rep. John Rose in the 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary in reliably red Tennessee. The winner of next year's general election will succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Bill Lee.

"Senator Marsha Blackburn is a proven leader who has dedicated her career to public service, fighting every day to protect the individual freedoms and financial well-being of Tennesseans across the state," Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement that was shared first with Fox News Digital.

McIntosh noted that "in the U.S. Senate, Blackburn championed tax cuts, eliminated burdensome regulations, and is an outspoken supporter of school freedom."

The Club for Growth highlighted that Blackburn, who is a top Senate ally of President Donald Trump, is a seven-time winner of the organization's Defender of Economic Freedom Award.

The group touts that it's the nation's largest conservative super PAC and that in the 2024 cycle, candidates endorsed by the Club for Growth won 79% of their elections.

Blackburn in 2018 became the first woman elected to the Senate from Tennessee. Last November, she won re-election by 29 points in a state that moved increasingly to the right.

If Blackburn wins next year's gubernatorial election, she would make history again, as the state's first female governor.