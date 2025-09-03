Expand / Collapse search
Marsha Blackburn lands key conservative endorsement in Tennessee governor's race

The Club for Growth PAC calls Blackburn a 'proven leader' who champions tax cuts and school freedom

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Sen. Marsha Blackburn criticizes Democrats who make ‘villains out of law enforcement’ Video

Sen. Marsha Blackburn criticizes Democrats who make ‘villains out of law enforcement’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., discusses the Trump administration’s D.C. crime crackdown and potential efforts to expand the operation to other American cities on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

FIRST ON FOX — A leading conservative organization that has long been a major player in Republican Party primary battles is putting its weight behind GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn as she runs for Tennessee governor.

The Club for Growth PAC is endorsing Blackburn, who is facing off against Rep. John Rose in the 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary in reliably red Tennessee. The winner of next year's general election will succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Bill Lee.

"Senator Marsha Blackburn is a proven leader who has dedicated her career to public service, fighting every day to protect the individual freedoms and financial well-being of Tennesseans across the state," Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement that was shared first with Fox News Digital.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn at the 2024 Republican National Convention

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, seen speaking last summer at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday landed the backing of the influential conservative group Club for Growth. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

McIntosh noted that "in the U.S. Senate, Blackburn championed tax cuts, eliminated burdensome regulations, and is an outspoken supporter of school freedom."

The Club for Growth highlighted that Blackburn, who is a top Senate ally of President Donald Trump, is a seven-time winner of the organization's Defender of Economic Freedom Award.

The group touts that it's the nation's largest conservative super PAC and that in the 2024 cycle, candidates endorsed by the Club for Growth won 79% of their elections.

Marsha Blackburn says Tennessee should be 'America's conservative leader' in gubernatorial bid Video

Blackburn in 2018 became the first woman elected to the Senate from Tennessee. Last November, she won re-election by 29 points in a state that moved increasingly to the right.

If Blackburn wins next year's gubernatorial election, she would make history again, as the state's first female governor.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

