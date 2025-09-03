Trump hits back at reporter who said he's taken 'no action' against Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who claimed he has taken "no action" against Russia since taking office on Wednesday.

The exchange came as Trump was holding a bilateral meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House. Trump took questions from the press, and one reporter with a Polish outlet claimed Trump has so far been all talk in his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You have expressed many times your frustration and disappointment with Putin, but there's no action since you took your office," the reporter said.

"How do you know there's no action? Really? Wait, wait, who are you with?" Trump responded.

"I'm with Polish media," the reporter responded.

"Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China – they're almost equal – would you say that was no action?" Trump said. "That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action?"

"I haven't done phase two yet or phase three, but when you say there's no action you ought to get yourself a new job," he added.

The exchange came after Trump accused Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un of "conspiring" against the U.S. during their meetings in China this week.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump wrote on Truth Social as the trio attended China's military parade.

"Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory," he continued. "I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

The parade in China commemorated the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, highlighting Beijing’s efforts to showcase military power and deepen alliances at a time of heightened global tensions.

Kim's attendance at the parade was his first trip to Beijing since 2019, as Pyongyang seeks to bolster ties with both China and Russia.

Trump noted during the White House event that he was disappointed Xi did not thank the U.S. for its role in securing Japan's defeat in the war.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.