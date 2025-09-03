Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Drugs

FBI's Operation Box Cutter indicts 22 Chinese nationals and companies for fentanyl precursors

Director Kash Patel says seizures included enough fentanyl to kill 70 million Americans

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Kash Patel says Americans 'deserve' to know the full picture on January 6 Video

Kash Patel says Americans 'deserve' to know the full picture on January 6

FBI Director Kash Patel discusses stopping fentanyl, his new perspective in leading the FBI, the alleged presence of FBI sources around the Capitol on January 6, and the Epstein files on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is "targeting the fentanyl supply chain at its source," and a recent operation led to the indictments of 22 Chinese nationals, four China-based chemical companies and three Americans.

"We're done playing Whack-a-Mole," FBI Director Kash Patel said during a press conference on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, adding that no other country besides the U.S. has a "fentanyl crisis." 

Dubbed Operation Box Cutter, it has resulted in the seizure of "enough fentanyl powder to kill 70 million Americans and enough fentanyl pills to kill another 270,000," Patel said in a statement.

The investigation started in Dayton, Ohio before expanding "all the way to mainland China, where chemical companies were openly marketing and selling dangerous precursor substances used to cut and manufacture fentanyl, cocaine and heroin," according to a news release. 

DEA MAKES MASS ARRESTS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FENTANYL AND METH BUST TIED TO SINALOA CARTEL

FBI Cincinnati Field Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation Cincinnati Field Office on Sept. 3, 2025. (Google Maps)

"Today’s takedown marks the FBI’s first-of-its-kind international operation targeting the fentanyl plague that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, indicting the companies and individuals in mainland China that manufacture the precursors fueling the destruction of our communities," Patel's statement said.

"We have indicted Chinese precursor companies and exposed their bank accounts and cryptocurrency pipelines and funding sources that facilitate this deadly trade," his statement concluded. 

SEVEN CHINESE NATIONALS CHARGED IN MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR MARIJUANA TRAFFICKING OPERATION

FBI seal

The FBI is tackling the fentanyl supply chain into the U.S. with Operation Box Cutter, which was announced on Sept. 3, 2025.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chinese companies indicted are: Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Company, Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech Company and Hanhong Pharmaceutical Technology Company.

Kash Patel speaks in Congressional hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric Payne of Tipp City is accused of buying "cutting agents" from Chinese companies and distributing them to dealers. His significant other, Auriyon Tresean Rayford, would then allegedly transfer cryptocurrency to the companies. Ciandrea Bryne Davis, who is not from Ohio, is accused of helping transfer funds, according to local TV station WCPO. 
Close modal

Continue