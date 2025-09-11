Fox News Politics Newsletter: From Pentagon Ceremony to Yankees Game, Trump Observes 9/11 Anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Charlie Kirk's assassination only the latest in increasing political violence across the country

-Ryan Routh chastised during opening statements in federal trial of attempted Trump assassination for 'making a mockery'

-What is a bolt action rifle? What we know about the gun used to kill Charlie Kirk

From Pentagon Ceremony to Yankees Game: Trump Observes 9/11 Anniversary

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he will attend the New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events over the years but has not attended a baseball game during his second term.

In 2019, Trump, then in his first term as president, attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in the nation's capital. He also attended the World Series between the Astros and Atlanta Braves in 2021, roughly a year after losing the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden…Read more

White House

JURY LOCKED IN: Ryan Routh trial begins after jury seated in Trump assassination attempt case

PATRIOT DOWN: Trump to award Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom after campus assassination

World Stage

GULF STRAINS: Israel’s strike in Qatar triggers rare US rebuke, tests Trump’s Gulf diplomacy

Across America

HONOR TO ACTION: Lawmakers mark 9/11 at Ground Zero as New York remains a bullseye for terror threats

'TENDER-HEARTED LEADER': Pastor recalls last moments with Charlie Kirk: an 'American martyr'

POLS SPEAK OUT: Boys suspended in transgender locker room controversy spark GOP backlash in Virginia

INSERT KICKER HERE: Charlotte mayor sidesteps Trump’s death penalty demand in stabbing case

VISA CRACKDOWN: State Department warns it will revoke visas of foreigners who 'glorify violence' after Kirk shooting

TRUMP'S 'AVATAR': Architect of LA ICE raids reportedly arrives in Chicago as focus shifts to Windy City, agent's history