Charlotte mayor sidesteps Trump’s death penalty demand in stabbing case

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles offered no comment on President Donald Trump’s call to enforce the death penalty against Decarlos Brown Jr., the suspect accused of an unprovoked fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail line.

"The animal who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded the death penalty. There can be no other option!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after Brown’s capture.

Lyles’ office provided Fox News Digital a lengthy statement from the mayor highlighting the importance of proper transit safety, among other concerns, but declined to comment directly on Trump’s demand.

"The city has always partnered well with the Federal Transit Authority, including earlier this year for CATS’ (the transit system) triennial review which was successfully completed," Lyles said.

"We respect the FTA’s role and will take this opportunity to work with them to review how we provide safe service to our community."

"We are ready and willing to work with state and federal partners to make our community better and safer."

Lyles, a Democrat, said she will continue to look for bipartisan solutions to pressing problems like transit safety as mayor of North Carolina’s largest city.

She added that CATS made several changes since the attack, including increased security on the Blue Line, which runs from UNC-Charlotte in the north to Pineville, near the South Carolina state line in the south. Zarutska was killed on the Blue Line.

"CATS will also deploy new security teams, including bike patrols and urban terrain vehicles in the coming weeks. Nearly 30 additional security personnel will also be added," Lyles said.

After Brown allegedly killed Ukrainian refugee Zarutska, he complained to his sister that he "hurt [his] hand" stabbing her before asking rhetorically why anyone would "stab somebody for no reason."

Brown also said it was the "material used in [his] body" that committed the crime and that the "material" should be investigated because "you know that’s not me."

His sister later added that the woman who was killed was from Ukraine or Russia and cited what she called a "war going on against the United States."

North Carolina still has the death penalty on the books but has been under a de facto moratorium since its last execution in 2006 amid legal fights over alleged bias and pharmaceuticals used in lethal injections.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.